ESPN Ranks the SEC Football 2026 Offseasons From 1-16

1) Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns Team Profile

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian (6th Season)

Steve Sarkisian (6th Season) 2025 Record: 10–3 (6-2)

10–3 (6-2) 2025 Finish: 5th in the SEC

Texas again looks built to compete at the top of the SEC thanks to a blend of impact transfers and elite recruiting. The additions of Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers add more firepower to an already talented roster, while landing blue-chip prospects like Richard Wesley and Tyler Atkinson help soften the blow of several key defensive departures.

Key additions

WR Cam Coleman

RB Hollywood Smothers

LB Rasheem Biles

Key departures

LB Anthony Hill Jr.

CB Malik Muhammad

S Michael Taaffe

Top incoming recruits: DE Richard Wesley, OLB Tyler Atkinson, RB Derrek Cooper

Texas Longhorns Futures Odds