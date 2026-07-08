On3 Ranks SEC College Football Teams By Most Transfers Entering 2026

1) Arkansas Razorbacks

Incoming Transfers: 48

Arkansas went all-in on the transfer portal, bringing in an SEC-high 48 newcomers to reshape the roster. AJ Hill gives the Razorbacks another option at quarterback. At the same time, Jamonta Waller, Khmori House, and Steven Soles headline a wave of defensive additions that should bring more speed and physicality to the front seven.

Notable Transfers:

QB AJ Hill, Memphis

LB Jamonta Waller, Auburn

LB Khmori House, North Carolina

EDGE Steven Soles, Kentucky