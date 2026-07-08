ESPN Predicts Big Ten Order of Finish Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

Nebraska Cornhuskers Team Profile
- Head Coach: Matt Rhule (3rd Season)
- 2025 Record: 7-6 (4-5)
- 2025 Finish: 10th in the Big Ten
Average Conference Wins: 3.3
ESPN Chance at 11+ Wins: 0.0% | ESPN Chance at 6+ Wins: 65.1%
Nebraska has shown signs of progress under Matt Rhule, but turning that momentum into wins remains the next step. Expectations continue to rise in Lincoln, especially with a talented young core in place. ESPN believes the Cornhuskers will be competitive, though they'll need to outperform projections to emerge as a surprise contender.