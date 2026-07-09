ESPN Ranks the Top 25 College Football Quarterbacks for 2026

Drew Mestemaker College Football Profile
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Height: 6’4”
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Weight: 211 lbs
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Position: Quarterback
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School: Oklahoma State
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Class: Freshman
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Hometown: Austin, TX
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Jersey Number: 17
Drew Mestemaker | Tier 6
"Mestemaker sticks with his old coach, Eric Morris, and scheme, but he's part of an Oklahoma State program that has lost its past 20 straight games against FBS opponents. Returning players with 4,000 total yards and 30 TDs last year: Chambliss, Brown, Mestemaker and Colandrea. Mestemaker completed 196 passes that resulted in a first down last year. Oklahoma State, as a team, had just 14 more completions total."
Mestemaker put together a video-game campaign in Denton, casually leading the entire nation with an astronomical 4,379 passing yards as a freshman. He is the absolute prototype for a modern Air Raid distributor, combining a lightning-fast pre-snap diagnostic clock with clinical downfield ball placement. Surrendering just 9 interceptions across a massive 463-attempt sample size proves his internal clock is elite. Mestemaker navigates muddy pockets with extreme spatial awareness, treating pass-rush pressure like a minor inconvenience while letting it rip for 34 touchdowns.
Drew Mestemaker 2025 Stats
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Completions: 319
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Passing Yards: 4,379
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Passing Touchdowns: 34
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Interceptions: 9
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Sacks: 18