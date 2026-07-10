ESPN Ranks the 2026 SEC College Football Teams From 1-16

6) Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Team Profile

Head Coach: Josh Heupel (6th Season)

Josh Heupel (6th Season) 2025 Record: 8-5 (4-4)

8-5 (4-4) 2025 Finish: 9th in the SEC

Average Conference Wins: 5.0

Chance to Win 11+ Games: 2.3% | Chance to Win 6+ Games: 92.4%

Tennessee continues to be one of the SEC's most dangerous teams under Josh Heupel. The Volunteers have proven they can score with anyone, and another strong season would keep them in the hunt for a playoff berth. The challenge will be finding enough consistency against the conference's toughest opponents.

Tennessee Volunteers Futures Odds