ESPN Ranks the Offseason for Each Big Ten College Football Team

Ohio State suffered some major departures, including standout safety Caleb Downs, but few teams reload better than the Buckeyes. The additions of James Smith and Qua Russaw, combined with a recruiting class headlined by Chris Henry Jr., keep the roster loaded with championship-caliber talent.
Key additions: DT James Smith, DE Qua Russaw, DB Earl Little Jr.
Key departures: S Caleb Downs, LB Arvell Reese, WR Carnell Tate
Top incoming recruits: WR Chris Henry Jr., OLB Cincere Johnson, CB Jay Timmons