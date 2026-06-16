ESPN Ranks the Offseason for Each Big Ten College Football Team

18) Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State worked to offset several notable departures by strengthening both the offensive line and secondary. The additions of Cam Edwards and Tre Bell should help right away, while quarterback recruit Kayd Coffman gives the Spartans a player to develop for the future.

Key additions: RB Cam Edwards, OT Ben Murawski, CB Tre Bell

Key departures: WR Nick Marsh, OL Matt Gulbin, QB Aidan Chiles

Top incoming recruits: QB Kayd Coffman, WR Samson Gash, OT Collin Campbell