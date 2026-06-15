ESPN Ranks the Offseason for Each SEC College Football Team

Alabama experienced notable losses, including quarterback Ty Simpson and tackle Kadyn Proctor, but few programs are better equipped to replace star talent. The additions of Devan Thompkins and Noah Rogers, combined with a recruiting class headlined by Jireh Edwards and Ezavier Crowell, keep the Crimson Tide firmly in the championship conversation.
Key additions: DT Devan Thompkins, DT Terrance Green, WR Noah Rogers
Key departures: QB Ty Simpson, OT Kadyn Proctor, WR Germie Bernard
Top incoming recruits: S Jireh Edwards, RB Ezavier Crowell, OLB Xavier Griffin