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NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

UCLA Adds Another Key Piece to Loaded 2027 Recruiting Class

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — On Friday, UCLA received yet another commitment for its already stacked 2027 recruiting class, landing four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory from Owen J. Roberts High School.

Gregory becomes the fourth wide receiver commitment in UCLA's 2027 class and is currently the highest-rated receiver among the group. He joins Kingston Celifie, Rob Larson, and Michael Farinas, who are all currently rated as three-star recruits.

While Gregory is not currently ranked nationally at his position, he is ranked No. 38 overall by position and No. 9 in the state of Pennsylvania. That makes his commitment an impressive recruiting win for UCLA's coaching staff. Gregory had shown significant interest in Nebraska throughout his recruitment, and many expected him to ultimately commit there. 

Instead, UCLA was able to secure what many would consider a surprising commitment.

The addition of Gregory comes just over a month after UCLA landed five-star recruit Juju Johnson, one of the nation's top prospects. Johnson is currently ranked No. 31 nationally and No. 3 in the state of California.

UCLA has been extremely active since the hiring of Bob Chesney and has, in many ways, transformed the program's recruiting culture. More importantly, the Bruins appear to be building a strong foundation for the future, something that had often seemed uncertain in previous years.

That is not to say UCLA has never experienced recruiting success. However, the level of consistency and the rapid shift in the program's outlook have been impressive. The progress made in such a short amount of time speaks to the direction the program is heading.

Clearly, UCLA is focused on making an impact both now and in the future. The Bruins have been aggressive in adding talent through the transfer portal while also investing heavily in recruiting. Their 2027 class is already ranked No. 10 nationally and features six four-star recruits and one five-star commitment. In addition, UCLA has added several three-star prospects who appear capable of helping establish a strong long-term foundation for the program.

When discussing playmakers, Gregory certainly fits the mold. Currently listed at 6-foot-½ and 175 pounds, he still has room to continue developing physically. Regardless, his commitment brings even more excitement to a UCLA program that is entering the coming years with increasingly high expectations.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 12 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+1.5

+124

O 8.5

PIT

PIT

-1.5

-146

U 8.5

Jun 12 6:45 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-1.5

-146

O 9

WSH

WSH

+1.5

+124

U 9

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