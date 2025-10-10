ESPN Ranks Top 10 Freshmen Quarterbacks in College Football
John Canady
Host · Writer
1) CJ Carr, Notre Dame
2025 Stats: 1,280 Passing Yards | 11 TDs | 2 INT | 86.3 QBR
2) Julian Sayin, Ohio State
2025 Stats: 1,314 Passing Yards | 13 TDs | 3 INT | 85.8 QBR
3) Bear Bachmeier, BYU
2025 Stats: 1,048 Passing Yards | 7 TDs | 1 INT | 72.8 QBR
4) Malik Washington, Maryland
2025 Stats: 1,257 Passing Yards | 9 TDs | 2 INT | 54.8 QBR
5) Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California
2025 Stats: 1,487 Passing Yards | 9 TDs | 7 INT | 43.4 QBR
6) Bryce Underwood, Michigan
2025 Stats: 1,003 Passing Yards | 3 TDs | 1 INT | 74.2 QBR
7) Micah Alejado, Hawai'i
2025 Stats: 1,043 Passing Yards | 6 TDs | 4 INT | 47.2 QBR
8) Brad Jackson, Texas State
2025 Stats: 1,094 Passing Yards | 7 TDs | 1 INT | 71.8 QBR
9) Drake Lindsey, Minnesota
2025 Stats: 1,052 Passing Yards | 7 TDs | 2 INT | 67.2 QBR
