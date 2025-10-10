ESPN Ranks Top 10 Freshmen Quarterbacks in College Football

Live NowLive
  • 10) Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh

    2025 Stats: 359 Passing Yards | 4 TDs | 0 INT | 87.7 QBR

    *One Start*

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) Julian Sayin, Ohio State

    2025 Stats: 1,314 Passing Yards | 13 TDs | 3 INT | 85.8 QBR

  • 3) Bear Bachmeier, BYU

    2025 Stats: 1,048 Passing Yards | 7 TDs | 1 INT | 72.8 QBR

  • 4) Malik Washington, Maryland

    2025 Stats: 1,257 Passing Yards | 9 TDs | 2 INT | 54.8 QBR

  • 5) Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California

    2025 Stats: 1,487 Passing Yards | 9 TDs | 7 INT | 43.4 QBR

  • 6) Bryce Underwood, Michigan

    2025 Stats: 1,003 Passing Yards | 3 TDs | 1 INT | 74.2 QBR

  • 7) Micah Alejado, Hawai'i

    2025 Stats: 1,043 Passing Yards | 6 TDs | 4 INT | 47.2  QBR

  • 8) Brad Jackson, Texas State

    2025 Stats: 1,094 Passing Yards | 7 TDs | 1 INT | 71.8 QBR

  • 9) Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

    2025 Stats: 1,052 Passing Yards | 7 TDs | 2 INT | 67.2 QBR

