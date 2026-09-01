Joel Klatt Ranks the Top 10 College Football Players Going Into Week 1

10. Julian Sayin - QB

Julian Sayin NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’1”

6’1” Weight: 208 lbs

208 lbs Position: Quarterback

Quarterback School: Ohio State

Ohio State Conference: Big Ten

Big Ten Class: Junior

Julian Sayin didn't take his foot off the pedal once last season. Armored by a full season of virtually unblemished football, we predict the Buckeyes' quarterback will ratchet his production even higher this season.

Sayin was one of the top-ranked pivots in the country last season. His 88.4 QBR was the third-best mark, which his validated by the 10th-most passing yards, fourth-most touchdown passes, and top-ranked completion percentage.

Continuity will be a strength for Sayin. If his offensive line holds up, we could see him slingshot to the top of the Heisman Trophy board before long.

2025 Stats