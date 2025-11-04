Ranking 10 SEC Winners, Losers from College Football Week 10

10) South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks find themselves on this list twice following their loss to Ole Miss over the weekend. Not only does the firing of Shula put the program and Shane Beamer's job in the spotlight, but several top recruits have made it clear they could be reconsidering their futures following the moves in South Carolina. If South Carolina doesn't turn things around down the stretch, the team could be set back further than initially expected.

Verdict: Loser

