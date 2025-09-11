Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 3

10. Minnesota at Cal - 10:30 on ESPN

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 2-0 after beating Buffalo and then dominating Northwestern State. They get a test on the road against the Cal Golden Bears in a late-night contest in Berkeley. Cal beat Oregon State in Week 1 and followed it up with a win over Texas Southern. They look better than expected, and freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele clearly has quite a bit of talent. This will be an interesting litmus test for both teams.

Week 3: Minnesota (-1.5) at Cal

