Ranking the 10 Biggest College Football Losers of September

‌



The first whole month of college football is over. There have been many winners, but here are the ten biggest college football losers in September.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

10. Clemson Tigers

The Tigers entered the 2025 season ranked fourth in the AP poll and a pick by many to win the national championship. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was a Heisman dark horse. Now they’re 1-3 (0-2) and 15th in the ACC. Head coach Dabo Swinney is daring Clemson to fire him, saying that they are tired of all the winning.

9. G5 Top 25 Teams

First, Boise State came into the season ranked 25th. They were spanked by South Florida. The Bulls went on to beat Florida in the Swamp, but were smoked the following week at Miami. It was Tulane’s turn, and after beating Northwestern and Duke, they went down quietly at Ole Miss. Who is the next up for the G5? Is it Colton Joseph and Old Dominion?

Old Dominion to Make the Playoff: +2000

8. SEC “Big Boys”

‘It just means more!’ That’s what ESPN and their mouthpieces want you to think. Still, the SEC had a miserable September as Alabama lost on the road to Florida State, Florida lost at home to South Florida, Texas lost at Ohio State, and their next great quarterback, Arch Manning, looks ordinary.

7. Luke Fickell

The last time we saw Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers on the field, they were being booed off of it after losing at home to Maryland. The year started ominously with an injury to quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. The Badgers are 2-2, but they did not look sharp in their wins, and a 27-10 home loss to the Terrapins has him on the warm seat.

Wisconsin (+17.5) at Michigan

6. Army and Air Force Football

The two programs combined for a total of 2-6. Army was a couple of wins away from being the G5 representative in the College Football Playoff. Can they turn it around, or will Navy sail away with the Commander-in-Chief Trophy?

5. Curt Cignetti Haters

Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich, and Brett McMurphy are mad about Indiana and their head coach, Curt Cignetti. After calling out and forcing the SEC and eventually the ACC to change their scheduling habits, the Hoosiers are back in the top ten and sit at 5-0. Many of the national media criticized Cignetti and IU for their “soft” non-conference schedule and are doubling down on their Hoosier hate.

4. Penn State Football in Big Games

This narrative is getting old, but Penn State and head coach James Franklin just have not done anything to change it. With a chance to change the story against No. 6 Oregon at home, the Nittany Lions were dominated for three quarters and lost on a bad interception in double overtime.

3. Sam Pittman

Now, former Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman coached himself off the hot seat in 2024, but a blown lead against Memphis and a blowout loss against Notre Dame made the Razorback faithful pull the trigger. He’s not a loser per se, but he did lose his job.

2. Billy Napier

Florida coach Billy Napier was on the hot seat heading into the season. All of his hopes rested on quarterback DJ Lagway. Still, an early-season loss at home to South Florida and a road loss to rival LSU have Napier resembling a dead man walking before Halloween.

1. UCLA Football

Is there a bigger loser than the UCLA Bruins? They are 0-4 with two losses to Group of Five teams. They fired their coach, DeShaun Foster, three games into his second year, and there is a legitimate chance they will go 0-12. Not only that, quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been a total flop.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.