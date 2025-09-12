Ranking the 6 Biggest Week 3 College Football Games For the CFP

‌



Week 2 saw some wild games, and games that we highlighted (USF at Florida) will have had their impact on the College Football Playoff. This week’s slate has a different feel, but six games could have significant CFP implications.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

After USF’s win over Florida, the Bulls are the leaders of the G5 playoff hopefuls. Don’t count out the Green Wave just yet, though. Tulane already has a Power Four win under its belt and hosts a Duke team that fell apart against Illinois. The Green Wave could get back into the playoff race with another P4 win.

Tulane -1.5 (-110)

Clemson hasn’t looked great to begin the season, but they haven’t played (or lost) an ACC game yet. That means their playoff hopes are alive and well. Georgia Tech is 2-0 with a road win over Colorado. A win over No. 12 Clemson could catapult the Yellow Jackets into the conversation for a bid.

Georgia Tech +3 (-105)

Vanderbilt in the CFP discussion? No, not really, but South Carolina is just a slight favorite at home. The Commodores ended other SEC teams’ playoff hopes last season. Can they play spoiler again in 2025? Also, a Commodore win on the road opens the door to talk about Vandy.

South Carolina -4.5 (-110)

There’s no way South Florida can pull off another P4 upset, right? The Bulls would be in if the Playoff started this week. Miami took care of business against Bethune last week and is looking like the ACC favorites. USF will not sneak up on them.

Miami -17.5 (-110)

This may be an elimination game for Notre Dame. A loss drops them to 0-2, albeit against two ranked foes, but still 0-2. Texas A&M could get a boost into the top-12 with a ranked win on the road.

Notre Dame -6.5 (-115)

This will be a highly coveted quality loss for someone, even though it should be more of an elimination game. The Bulldogs are a road favorite, and Tennessee’s offense has been looking sharp. A Tennessee upset sets them up for an at-large bid, while a loss could erase some margin for error for Georgia.

Tennessee +3.5 (-110)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.