Top 5 Coaching Candidates for UCLA Bruins Football

5. Dan Mullen (Current UNLV Head Coach)

Is UCLA a better job than UNLV? It depends on how invested UCLA is. If they can promise improvements in NIL, facilities, and other program infrastructure items, it can pass UNLV. Dan Mullen already beat UCLA in 2025 and has 13 years of head coaching experience in the SEC. He has a career record of 106-61 and is 3-0 with the Rebels this year. If UCLA wants a splash hire, this may be the most realistic.

