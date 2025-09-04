Top Five Week 2 Games with CFP Implications
Sammy Jacobs
Host · Writer
1. No. 15 Michigan (1-0) at No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0) Saturday Sept. 6th
Maybe the best game of the weekend could be a CFP play-in game for an at-large spot, but the loser is not necessarily eliminated. Michigan goes on the road to face SEC foe Oklahoma. It would be a nice resume win for both teams. However, the loser’s margin for error nearly evaporates going forward.
Michigan +5.5 (-118)
5. James Madison (1-0) at Louisville (1-0) Friday, Sept. 5th
The Group of Five’s playoff spot is wide open after South Florida knocked off Boise State in Week 1. James Madison (+200 to win the Sun Belt) has a Power Four opponent on the road in Louisville. A win will put them at the top of the G5 rankings.
James Madison +13.5 (-110)
4. No. 11 Illinois (1-0) at Duke (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 6th
Illinois has been the media darling and “sleeper” pick to make the College Football Playoff. Duke, on the other hand, quietly put together a formidable squad. A road win against a probable bowl team boosts Illinois’ resume, while a Duke win will put the Blue Devils into the top 25.
Duke +3 (-110)
3. Iowa (1-0) at No. 14 Iowa State (2-0) Saturday Sept. 6th
Any game a ranked Big XII team plays in has College Football Playoff implications as they try to be more than a single-bid league. Iowa State is in the driver’s seat right now. The Cyclones host rival Iowa, which could force its way into the conversation with a road win over a top-15 opponent.
Iowa State -3.5 (-105)
2. South Florida (1-0) at No. 13 Florida (1-0) Saturday Sept. 6th
South Florida’s win over Boise State opened the door for the rest of the G5 to crash the party. The Bulls will get a shot at a top 15 SEC team on the road. They are over a two-touchdown underdog, but we have seen Florida stumble early before.
Florida -17.5 (-110)
