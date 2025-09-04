Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Top Five Week 2 Games with CFP Implications

Sammy Jacobs

Host · Writer

  • 4. No. 11 Illinois (1-0) at Duke (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 6th

    Illinois has been the media darling and “sleeper” pick to make the College Football Playoff. Duke, on the other hand, quietly put together a formidable squad. A road win against a probable bowl team boosts Illinois’ resume, while a Duke win will put the Blue Devils into the top 25.

    Duke +3 (-110)

  • 3. Iowa (1-0) at No. 14 Iowa State (2-0) Saturday Sept. 6th

    Any game a ranked Big XII team plays in has College Football Playoff implications as they try to be more than a single-bid league. Iowa State is in the driver’s seat right now. The Cyclones host rival Iowa, which could force its way into the conversation with a road win over a top-15 opponent.

    Iowa State -3.5 (-105)

  • 2. South Florida (1-0) at No. 13 Florida (1-0) Saturday Sept. 6th

    South Florida’s win over Boise State opened the door for the rest of the G5 to crash the party. The Bulls will get a shot at a top 15 SEC team on the road. They are over a two-touchdown underdog, but we have seen Florida stumble early before.

    Florida -17.5 (-110)

