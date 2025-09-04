Top Five Week 2 Games with CFP Implications

1. No. 15 Michigan (1-0) at No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0) Saturday Sept. 6th

Maybe the best game of the weekend could be a CFP play-in game for an at-large spot, but the loser is not necessarily eliminated. Michigan goes on the road to face SEC foe Oklahoma. It would be a nice resume win for both teams. However, the loser’s margin for error nearly evaporates going forward.

Michigan +5.5 (-118)

