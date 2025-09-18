College Football Top 5 Week 4 Games with CFP Implications

‌



Week 4 of college football features several games that could shake up the College Football Playoff picture. Here are the top games with CFP implications.

The Big XII is probably a one-bid league. Both teams have similar resumes with wins in the non-conference that looked better a week ago. The winner of this game has a leg up in the Big XII race, but it could be a preview of a Big XII Championship Game.

Utah -3 (-110) Over/Under 57.5 (-115/-105)

This is a prove-it game for both squads. Auburn would get a top-15 win (or quality loss) and Oklahoma would notch another win over a ranked opponent. The SEC seems wide open, and there will be multiple teams getting bids from the conference. This game could determine who could be in that conversation.

Oklahoma -6.5 (-115) Over/Under 47.5 (-110/-110)

This may be the elimination game that nobody is talking about. Michigan has already suffered a tough road loss, and its margin for error has narrowed, while Nebraska has an opportunity to shoot up the standings with a ranked win at home.

Nebraska +2.5 (-105) Over/Under 45.5 (-110/-110)

The Group of Five playoff spot is up for grabs, and Tulane already has two wins over P4 teams. They get an opportunity at their third, and best, on Saturday at Ole Miss. The Rebels are in a good spot for Playoff positioning, but a loss would change the narrative.

Ole Miss -12.5 (-110) Over/Under 61.5 (-105/-115)

This is the game of the week, even if people take a pause at the names of the teams. Illinois is in the top 10 and was a trendy pick to make the CFP. Indiana has looked better since a 13-point win over Old Dominion to open the season. The winner won’t clinch a spot, but the loser is in a big hole.

Indiana -5.5 (-110) Over/Under 52.5 (-110/-110)

