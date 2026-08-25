UCLA gains clarification on Trent Hendrick's eligibility

The Wild West era of college sports is impacting UCLA football like never before.

Less than three days after the Bruins signed linebacker and reigning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Trent Hendrick, a new set of policies from the Big Ten confirms that he is currently able to play.

Hendrick, who was a senior at James Madison University (JMU) in 2025, gained an extra year of eligibility on July 31, when a Colorado judge ruled that the NCAA’s new policy granting five years of eligibility to student-athletes retroactively applies to players who began their college careers during the 2022-23 school year. Following this ruling, Hendrick entered the transfer portal and committed to UCLA, reuniting with JMU head coach Bob Chesney and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler. He did so despite having participated in NFL rookie minicamps with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs in May.

In light of this and a similar situation at Indiana, the Big Ten has voted on a new rule forbidding players to join the conference from the NFL, but the specific parameters don’t apply to Hendrick.

The rule covers underclassmen who forgo the college eligibility they still had remaining at the time they declared for the NFL Draft. Hendrick was a senior who was automatically entered into the draft pool since he exhausted all the eligibility he had at the time. Furthermore, only those who have signed a professional contract and been on a professional training camp or preseason roster are affected. Rookie minicamps do not require the signing of a contract, and Hendrick never participated in an official training camp or preseason game.

In his final year at JMU, Hendrick had 106 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He was one of the centerpieces of a team that led the Sun Belt in both scoring defense and total defense.

“He’s a leader. He’s a natural-born leader,” Chesney told reporters on Monday. “He is a guy that understands the culture. It’s cool, because he watched us come into JMU after [his original coaching] staff had left and he was one of the ties that bound the entire thing together. Now he has a chance to come here and help with that process again.”

While embracing Hendrick’s addition and what he can bring to UCLA, Chesney acknowledged the oddity of the situation.

“We’re slowly moving to more of a Triple-A team for the NFL, in a way,” he told reporters. “And I think that just is what it is.”

With under two weeks to go until the Bruins’ season opener at Cal, Hendrick has to work quickly to get up to game speed — something that his NFL foray could help with.

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“He was begging for an opportunity to get a tryout in the league, just another opportunity to maybe get it,” Hitschler said. “So he was in, working out. He was in great shape. He’s a kid that lives, eats and sleeps football, and God blessed him with an opportunity here. Let’s go see what he can make of it.”

Chesney told reporters on Monday that Hendrick has a "100%" chance of playing against Cal, assuming he is healthy and eligible.

Hendrick now reunites with many of his JMU teammates who transferred to UCLA, as well as a number of coaches who moved along with Chesney and Hitschler to Westwood.

“From a standpoint of familiarity, that’s why he’s here,” Hitschler said. “He had a lot of great opportunities. A lot of people really wanted him, and he could have gone to a number of places. And he chose to be here because he believes in the system. He believes in these kids, and he believes in what we’re about to go accomplish this year.”

Hendrick could easily have further legal processes and appeals with which to deal as these sagas drag on. For the moment, however, UCLA has added another piece to further strengthen their revamped defense.