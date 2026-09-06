UCLA rushes into Bob Chesney era with win over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. – The UCLA Bruins stepped into California Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2022 with a wave of optimism behind them that hadn't been felt in years, and they didn't disappoint.

With head coach Bob Chesney at the helm for his first career game leading the Bruins, UCLA faced former conference rival Cal head on with a relentless stream of rushes and short, dagger passes on the offensive end and a barrage of blitzes on the defensive that showed in earnest that these were not the Bruins of years past.

After Cal found the end zone on the opening drive, UCLA answered back with a touchdown on its own first drive of the game and kept up a relentless pace thereafter, taking a 24-10 lead heading into halftime with three rushing touchdowns and a field goal from senior kicker Mateen Bhaghani in the final seconds of the half that was enabled by a 43-yard pass from senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

UCLA Bruins offense and Cal Golden Bears defense at the line of scrimmage before an extra point attempt during the game at California Memorial Stadium on September 5, 2026 in Berkeley, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune UCLA Bruins offense and Cal Golden Bears defense at the line of scrimmage before an extra point attempt during the game at California Memorial Stadium on September 5, 2026 in Berkeley, California.

"I think they've shown the trust to me," Iamaleava said of his staff letting him make such a major pass. "I think when they first got in, throughout spring camp and fall, I knew they was going to call a shot play for me."

Rushing ahead

The Bruins' first half was Chesney's official introduction to the Bruin faithful, many of whom made the trip north and packed the stands of Saturday's sellout crowd, and it's clear that Chesney's brand of football is one of relentless pace and continuous energy, exemplified by UCLA's continued attempts to muscle their way through gaps and find space on the edges.

But this UCLA team, exciting and energetic as it may be, isn't without fault.

Anthony Woods #6 of the UCLA Bruins scores a touchdown during the game against Cal Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on September 5, 2026 in Berkeley, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Anthony Woods #6 of the UCLA Bruins scores a touchdown during the game against Cal Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on September 5, 2026 in Berkeley, California.

Cal came into the second half with a renewed energy of their own while bad habits not yet exorcised creeped back up for the Bruins, namely the commitment of easy penalties to avoid and their failure to overcome Cal's defensive effort.

The Golden Bears were finding gaps in the defensive line that didn't seem to exist in the first half and, buoyed by the stellar efforts of Cal sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, scored one touchdown to tie the game at 24 each while keeping the Bruins quiet.

Staying together through second half woes

"I would just say the togetherness that we have as a whole unit, as a whole team, it really showed in that third quarter," senior running back Wayne Knight said. "We had a little bit of a downer in the third quarter. We just got back to playing like the way that we do, the way that we know we can. I think that was the biggest thing."

Coming into the fourth and final quarter with the game now tied in Cal's own stadium, the once-comfortable Bruins knew the pressure was on. But true to their expectations, they persevered. The defense returned to their side to slow down Cal's pursuit and this time it was the Bruins who kept their opponents scoreless.

By far the biggest contribution on the defensive end from UCLA came from senior defensive back Ta'Shawn James, who pulled in two interceptions within two minutes of each other in the fourth quarter, the first two interceptions of his college career, to stun the Golden Bears and swing the momentum back in the Bruins' direction.

TA'SHAWN AGAIN!! THE FIRST TWO INTERCEPTIONS OF HIS CAREER ON BACK-TO-BACK DRIVES!! — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) September 6, 2026

"It felt great because we truly needed it and just to be able to step up and be that guy to make the play is just a feeling that I really can't describe," James said of his two picks.

Big day from Knight

James' first interception was followed by a 31-yard touchdown rush by Knight, one of three touchdowns that Knight ran in for the game and the first of two for him in the fourth quarter alone.

Another touchdown from Knight and one more from senior running back Anthony Woods with just over a minute left on the clock put the Bruins ahead 44-24 for the winning score that silenced California Memorial Stadium while getting Chesney's time with the Bruins off to a great start.

WAYNE TO THE CRIB!! TOUCHDOWN BRUINS!! UCLA 31, California 24

4th Quarter – 8:46 pic.twitter.com/zMgS9obrBX — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) September 6, 2026

It wasn't a blowout by any means and there were plenty of moments where the Bruins had reasons to sweat, but they persevered through difficulty and found their groove again late in the game, a quality that often escaped them last season.

"You felt it shift a little bit on the sideline at one point, and got into a tight game. So it's not like we were in a tough spot, we just needed to make sure we maximize our next opportunity," Chesney said. "And I think these guys never wavered. If you saw them on the sideline… they were in a game that they love to play with people they love to play with and that's all you could ask for."