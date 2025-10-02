Week 6 College Football Predictions for All 15 Top 25 Matchups

‌



The college football season is getting more intense with each passing week. Check out who we have winning every Top 25 matchup in Week 6!

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium Location: Provo, UT

Provo, UT Time: Friday 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday 10:30 p.m. ET Spread: BYU -18.5 | Total: 47.5

BYU -18.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: BYU -1500 | WVU +870

As inferred, the BYU Cougars are the vastly superior program. Still, West Virginia should do enough to stay within reach and go over the total.

Predicted Outcome: BYU 35 – West Virginia 20

Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: MICH -16.5 | Total: 43.5

MICH -16.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: MICH -1000 | WISC +660

No one could have imagined things would get this bad for Wisconsin. Michigan by a mile.

Predicted Outcome: Michigan 38 – Wisconsin 7

Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium Location: West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette, IN Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: ILL -9.5 | Total: 55.5

ILL -9.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: ILL -375 | PUR +300

Purdue can hang with Illinois offensively. Home field puts a win within reach.

Predicted Outcome: Purdue 31 – Illinois 28

Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: CIN -1.5 | Total: 55.5

CIN -1.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: CIN -120| ISU -102

The Bearcats have a fight on their hands. Defense prevails for the Cyclones.

Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 24 – Cincinnati 21

Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: UGA -20.5 | Total: 48.5

UGA -20.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: UGA -1600 | UK +900

The Bulldogs have to start their redemption arc, and the Wildcats won’t stand in their way.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia 41 – Wildcats 17

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: ND -20.5 | Total: 62.5

ND -20.5 | 62.5 Moneyline: ND -1200 | BOISE +750

Notre Dame’s defensive concerns are brought to the forefront in this Week 6 tilt versus Boise State.

Predicted Outcome: Notre Dame 42 – Boise State 35

Stadium: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Location: Pasadena, CA

Pasadena, CA Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: PSU -24.5 | Total: 50.5

PSU -24.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: PSU -4000 | UCLA +1500

Penn State isn’t the kind of team to blow opponents out of the water.

Predicted Outcome: Penn State 35 – UCLA 14

Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: LOU -6.5 | Total: 62.5

LOU -6.5 | 62.5 Moneyline: LOU -235 | UVA +194

There’s an argument to be made that Louisville should be the ranked team in this matchup. Cavaliers keep things close, though.

Predicted Outcome: Louisville 28 – Virginia 24

Stadium: Bryant-Denney Stadium

Bryant-Denney Stadium Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: ALA -10.5 | Total: 55.5

ALA -10.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: ALA -400 | VAN +315

Alabama is still trying to disprove its first loss of the season and that Vandy doesn’t belong in the playoffs.

Predicted Outcome: Alabama 42 – Vanderbilt 21

Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: TEX -6.5 | Total: 41.5

TEX -6.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: TEX -260 | FLA +215

Florida has fallen on hard times. Things don’t get easier in Saturday’s tilt versus the Longhorns.

Predicted Outcome: Texas 24 – Florida 14

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Location: Norman, OK

Norman, OK Time: Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET Spread: OKLA -45.5 | Total: 53.5

OKLA -45.5 | 53.5 Moneyline: N/A

It’s hard to envision a scenario where Oklahoma doesn’t cover or the game doesn’t go over the total.

Predicted Outcome: Oklahoma 52 – Kent State 6

Stadium: TDECU Stadium

TDECU Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: TTU -11.5 | Total: 51.5

TTU -11.5 | 51.5 Moneyline: TTU -430 | HOU +340

People have been dismissive of the Cougars’ chances, but they will give Texas Tech all it can handle.

Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 31 – Houston 28

Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -4.5 | Total: 53.5

MIA -4.5 | 53.5 Moneyline: MIA -180 | FSU +152

Nothing beats an in-state rivalry game. This one should end up closer than expected, but the Hurricanes should prevail.

Predicted Outcome: Miami (FL) 28 – FSU 27

Stadium: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: OSU -23.5 | Total: 44.5

OSU -23.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: OSU -3500 | MINN +1400

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are loaded with upset potential, but the Buckeyes pull away late.

Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 35 – Minnesota 24

Stadium: Kyle Field

Kyle Field Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: TA&M -14.5 | Total: 55.5

TA&M -14.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: TA&M -600 | MSST +450

Mississippi State falls flat, allowing Texas A&M to continue its perfect run.

Predicted Outcome: Texas A&M 31 – Mississippi State 14