Week 6 College Football Predictions for All 15 Top 25 Matchups
The college football season is getting more intense with each passing week. Check out who we have winning every Top 25 matchup in Week 6!
West Virginia Mountaineers vs. (23) BYU Cougars
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- Location: Provo, UT
- Time: Friday 10:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: BYU -18.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: BYU -1500 | WVU +870
As inferred, the BYU Cougars are the vastly superior program. Still, West Virginia should do enough to stay within reach and go over the total.
Predicted Outcome: BYU 35 – West Virginia 20
Wisconsin Badgers vs. (20) Michigan Wolverines
- Stadium: Michigan Stadium
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: MICH -16.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: MICH -1000 | WISC +660
No one could have imagined things would get this bad for Wisconsin. Michigan by a mile.
Predicted Outcome: Michigan 38 – Wisconsin 7
(22) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
- Location: West Lafayette, IN
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: ILL -9.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: ILL -375 | PUR +300
Purdue can hang with Illinois offensively. Home field puts a win within reach.
Predicted Outcome: Purdue 31 – Illinois 28
(14) Iowa State Cyclones vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
- Stadium: Nippert Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CIN -1.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: CIN -120| ISU -102
The Bearcats have a fight on their hands. Defense prevails for the Cyclones.
Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 24 – Cincinnati 21
Kentucky Wildcats vs. (12) Georgia Bulldogs
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
- Location: Athens, GA
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: UGA -20.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: UGA -1600 | UK +900
The Bulldogs have to start their redemption arc, and the Wildcats won’t stand in their way.
Predicted Outcome: Georgia 41 – Wildcats 17
Boise State Broncos vs. (21) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ND -20.5 | Total: 62.5
- Moneyline: ND -1200 | BOISE +750
Notre Dame’s defensive concerns are brought to the forefront in this Week 6 tilt versus Boise State.
Predicted Outcome: Notre Dame 42 – Boise State 35
(7) Penn State Nittany Lions vs. UCLA Bruins
- Stadium: Rose Bowl
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: PSU -24.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: PSU -4000 | UCLA +1500
Penn State isn’t the kind of team to blow opponents out of the water.
Predicted Outcome: Penn State 35 – UCLA 14
(24) Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals
- Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: LOU -6.5 | Total: 62.5
- Moneyline: LOU -235 | UVA +194
There’s an argument to be made that Louisville should be the ranked team in this matchup. Cavaliers keep things close, though.
Predicted Outcome: Louisville 28 – Virginia 24
(16) Vanderbilt Commodores vs. (10) Alabama Crimson Tide
- Stadium: Bryant-Denney Stadium
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ALA -10.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: ALA -400 | VAN +315
Alabama is still trying to disprove its first loss of the season and that Vandy doesn’t belong in the playoffs.
Predicted Outcome: Alabama 42 – Vanderbilt 21
(9) Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators
- Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: TEX -6.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: TEX -260 | FLA +215
Florida has fallen on hard times. Things don’t get easier in Saturday’s tilt versus the Longhorns.
Predicted Outcome: Texas 24 – Florida 14
Kent State Golden Flashes vs. (5) Oklahoma Sooners
- Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Location: Norman, OK
- Time: Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: OKLA -45.5 | Total: 53.5
- Moneyline: N/A
It’s hard to envision a scenario where Oklahoma doesn’t cover or the game doesn’t go over the total.
Predicted Outcome: Oklahoma 52 – Kent State 6
(11) Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars
- Stadium: TDECU Stadium
- Location: Houston, TX
- Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: TTU -11.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: TTU -430 | HOU +340
People have been dismissive of the Cougars’ chances, but they will give Texas Tech all it can handle.
Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 31 – Houston 28
(3) Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. (18) Florida State Seminoles
- Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIA -4.5 | Total: 53.5
- Moneyline: MIA -180 | FSU +152
Nothing beats an in-state rivalry game. This one should end up closer than expected, but the Hurricanes should prevail.
Predicted Outcome: Miami (FL) 28 – FSU 27
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. (1) Ohio State Buckeyes
- Stadium: Ohio Stadium
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: OSU -23.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: OSU -3500 | MINN +1400
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are loaded with upset potential, but the Buckeyes pull away late.
Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 35 – Minnesota 24
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. (6) Texas A&M Aggies
- Stadium: Kyle Field
- Location: College Station, TX
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: TA&M -14.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: TA&M -600 | MSST +450
Mississippi State falls flat, allowing Texas A&M to continue its perfect run.
Predicted Outcome: Texas A&M 31 – Mississippi State 14
