10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 7)

As Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant claimed, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." It’s one of the oldest adages of gridiron football because it’s true.

1) Denver Broncos

Statistically, the Denver Broncos (4-2) have the second-best defense in terms of scoring (15.8 PPG) and yardage (254.2 YPG). From there, Denver paces the entire league with 30 quarterback sacks, which is ten more than the next closest team. The Broncos have only forced four turnovers to this point, which, in a way, makes their defensive dominance all the more impressive. They have resilient and athletic players at all three levels—don’t sleep on Denver this season.

2) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans (2-3) are coming off their Week 6 bye. Houston had a slow start to the year on offense, but their defense has not missed a beat. In 2025, the Texans have suffocated opponents into just 12.2 PPG, which is the NFL’s best clip. Additionally, Pro Football Focus gives its third-highest defensive-line grade to Houston (84.9). This unit is aggressive and stingy, as teams are having a difficult time moving the football—the Texans have surrendered only 265.8 total YPG (fourth) this season.

3) Atlanta Falcons

Ahead of Week 7, the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) have proved to be one of the toughest groups to pass against. Atlanta has controlled the airways in 2025, allowing only 139.4 passing YPG. That is the best mark in the NFL by a wide margin, and a significant reason why the Falcons have given up less total yardage than any other team at this juncture. Atlanta has also collected five interceptions in five games—a top-ten figure at this time.

4) Minnesota Vikings

Currently, the Minnesota Vikings (3-2) are operating with a defense that is ranked sixth in scoring (19.4 PPG) and 12th in yardage (289.8 YPG). The Vikings are particularly strong in the defensive backfield, allowing only 157.6 YPG through the air. Additionally, Minnesota has recovered five of eight forced fumbles this year, which has this squad among the league leaders. The Vikes play in the NFL’s most physical division right now, and they are sure to set that tone week in and week out.

5) Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams (4-2) continue to pressure opposing offenses in 2025. After six games of action, the Rams have tallied 19 sacks, which is tied for fourth in the NFL. It’s also a significant reason why Los Angeles has earned the second-highest defensive line grade (86.5) at PFF. From there, this unit ranked third in defensive scoring, giving up just 18.3 PPG. The Rams have also managed to hold two different teams to less than ten points—I’m sure that figure will increase before the end of the year.

6) Green Bay Packers

After winning their first game in over a month, the Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) are looking to build momentum. Much of that will be powered by Green Bay’s hyper-athletic defense. To this point, they are a top-five team in terms of yardage surrendered (280.2 YPG). More precisely, the Pack has been dominant against the run, allowing only 73.0 YPG on the ground. That is currently the NFL’s most productive clip. From there, Green Bay is listed as having the fifth-best defensive line (80.5), per PFF.

7) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) are a team that takes away the football like no other. The Jags have already forced 14 turnovers through six contests, which is tops in the league. Of course, Jacksonville is the only squad to have registered a double-digit interception total (10) to this point. They play with speed and aggression, making opposing quarterbacks think twice before committing to a pass. The Jaguars are ranked seventh in defensive scoring ahead of Week 7, having given up just 20.0 PPG.

8) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns (1-5) are not exactly having the campaign they envisioned this past offseason, but there is still plenty they are doing right. After six games, the Browns are still the third-best unit in football when it comes to yardage allowed (262.3 YPG). Cleveland also yields the top defensive-line grade (90.0) at PFF right now. With that, one can only imagine how successful this team could be with a competent offense.

9) Seattle Seahawks

Not many groups are defending the run more effectively than the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at the moment. Ahead of Week 7, Seattle has given up only 79.0 YPG rushing, which is the second-best clip in the NFL. This team is also utilizing a devastating pass rush. Currently, the Seahawks have 20 quarterback sacks. That has gone a long way to keeping opponents’ points down, as they have surrendered just 19.5 PPG. Additionally, the Seahawks’ seven interceptions are nothing to scoff at.

10) Kansas City Chiefs

Much to the chagrin of the rest of the league, the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) seem to be rolling yet again. The Chiefs have been particularly strong on defense over the past few years, and this trend is also expected to continue in 2025. Kansas City is operating with the 11th-best scoring defense, allowing just 20.7 PPG. The secondary has been a strength for Chiefs Kingdom. Right now, KC has given up only 192.0 YPG through the air, which ranks eighth in the NFL. Oh, and let’s not forget the championship pedigree that this roster boasts.

