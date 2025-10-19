Colts vs. Chargers Week 8 Betting Preview: Can Indianapolis Upset Los Angeles?

The Indianapolis Colts head to SoFi Stadium for a Week 8 Sunday matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, in a game with major implications for both AFC playoff hopefuls. Sports bettors are split on the outcome — with sharp money showing on both sides — as the Chargers look to defend home turf while the Colts aim for a statement road win.

Chargers Moneyline Pick: LA -125 Offers Safer Value

Early in the week, Los Angeles opened as a -1.5 favorite, with the Chargers moneyline sitting around -125. While the spread offers intriguing value, many bettors prefer the moneyline given how both teams tend to play close games.

The Chargers’ home-field advantage could play a decisive role. After a disappointing home loss to the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles bounced back with a confidence-building victory over Miami, powered by Ladd McConkey’s breakout performance.

With Khalil Mack’s return on defense and the Colts’ offensive line still struggling with consistency, LA’s pass rush could be the key factor. If Mack and company generate consistent pressure, it could force Daniel Jones into critical turnovers.

Best Bet: Los Angeles Chargers -125 (Moneyline)

Colts Betting Outlook: Indianapolis +2.5 Live Underdog

On the flip side, some bettors see real value in backing the Colts +2.5 or even on the Colts moneyline for an upset. Indianapolis has shown resilience in road spots this season, and the offense appears poised for a bounce-back performance.

Michael Pittman Jr. is a focal point in this matchup — many expect him to break out against the Chargers’ secondary, which has struggled with downfield coverage. Pittman’s yardage prop and anytime touchdown odds have become popular betting angles for sharp bettors.

If the Colts’ offensive line holds up and they establish the run early, Indianapolis could cover — or win outright.

Best Bet: Indianapolis Colts +2.5 (Spread)

Player Props to Watch: Keenan Allen and Michael Pittman Jr.

Keenan Allen Over 50+ Receiving Yards

After being held in check by the Miami defense, Keenan Allen is expected to bounce back in Week 8. With Quentin Johnston returning to the lineup, Allen could see lighter coverage, making his 50+ receiving yards prop a strong value play.

Allen remains Justin Herbert’s most trusted target, especially on third downs and in the red zone. Expect a heavy dose of short and intermediate routes designed to get the veteran receiver back in rhythm.

Michael Pittman Jr. Anytime Touchdown Scorer

For Indianapolis, Pittman’s red zone usage continues to rise. Against a Chargers secondary that’s been vulnerable to physical receivers, Pittman anytime touchdown odds make for a strong plus-money option.

Prop Parlay Idea: Keenan Allen 50+ Receiving Yards + Michael Pittman Anytime Touchdown

Game Total Prediction: Expect Offense on Both Sides

Both teams have shown they can move the ball efficiently, and each defense has had its lapses. With explosive playmakers like Keenan Allen and Michael Pittman Jr., bettors are leaning over the total in this matchup.

The Chargers average over 24 points per game at home, while the Colts’ offensive tempo often leads to higher-scoring affairs. Look for both teams to trade blows through the air.

Best Bet: Over 48.5

Final Prediction: Chargers Edge Colts in a Close One

This Week 8 AFC showdown projects as one of the most evenly matched games of the weekend. The Chargers’ home advantage and defensive edge up front give them a slight upper hand, but the Colts’ passing attack could make it tight late.

Predicted Score: Chargers 27 – Colts 24



Best Bets:

Chargers -125 (Moneyline)

Over Total Points

Keenan Allen 50+ Receiving Yards

Michael Pittman Anytime Touchdown

