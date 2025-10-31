10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 9)

As Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant claimed, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." It’s one of the oldest adages of gridiron football because it’s true.

1) Houston Texans

Just when hope was beginning to appear lost, the Houston Texans (3-4) have turned up the intensity over the past few weeks. Much of the Texans’ recent success can be attributed to a dominating defense. Ahead of Week 9, Houston paces the NFL by giving up just 14.7 PPG. They are also first overall in yardage allowed, surrendering only 266.9 total YPG. The Texans play with speed and explosion at all three levels, and that is apparent every time they take the field.

2) Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) are operating in a way that has the rest of the league on notice. KC has allowed 16.4 PPG after eight contests, which is the second-best clip in football. They are strong up the middle and exceptionally talented in the secondary. At this juncture, the Chiefs have surrendered 177.8 YPG through the air: third overall. They have picked off six passes in 2025, and that number is likely to double by year’s end.

3) Denver Broncos

There is no defensive front playing at the same level as the Denver Broncos (6-2). Denver currently leads a hyper-competitive AFC West division, and its ability to rush the quarterback has been a major factor in that. The Broncos have registered 36 sacks this season, which leads the NFL by ten. They have allowed 18.9 PPG, a top-five figure, after eight weeks of action. Transparently, don’t be surprised if the DPOY comes from this team for a second consecutive year. Denver will have multiple candidates in 2025.

4) Los Angeles Rams

Ahead of Week 9, Pro Football Focus gives its second-best defensive-line grade to the Los Angeles Rams (5-2). Their 26 quarterback sacks rank second in the NFL. Incidentally, Los Angeles has allowed just 16.7 PPG, which is the third-stingiest clip in the NFL right now. The Rams’ D has also showcased an ability to create turnovers, forcing 10 in seven contests. This is a young group, so barring any injuries, I would not expect them to slow down.

5) Green Bay Packers

When it comes to defense, the Green Bay Packers (5-1-1) employ elite athletes all over the formation. Green Bay is fast, strong, and explosive. They have been incredibly stout against the run in 2025. As of now, the Pack has given up only 78.9 YPG on the ground, which is the third-best clip in football. From there, PFF has Green Bay’s defensive line (82.7 grade) ranked fifth overall. They have given up 21.4 PPG to opponents, but I suspect that figure could drop as the season progresses.

6) New England Patriots

Quietly, the New England Patriots (6-2) are playing stifling defense in 2025. Ahead of Week 9, New England has allowed 18.3 PPG, which lands fourth in the league. The Pats’ front seven is exceptionally talented; they’ve given up only 76.0 rushing YPG over eight contests. From there, New England is particularly strong in the secondary, having picked off seven passes to this point.

7) Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) boast a defense that is both tough and tenacious. As of now, Seattle has been the best team in the league at defending the run, surrendering just 75.7 YPG on the ground. From there, the Seahawks have given up just 19.4 PPG, which ranks seventh in the NFL. They have also tallied eight interceptions over seven weeks of action. This unit has attitude, but unfortunately (for other teams), they also have the skills and strength to back it up.

8) Atlanta Falcons

Admittedly, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) are a tough group to figure out. Be that as it may, the Falcons’ defense is playing a relentless brand of football. As of now, Atlanta has given up 275.6 total YPG, which is the second-best clip in the NFL. A key cog in that effectiveness has been an athletic secondary; the Falcons are allowing a league-best 149.1 YPG through the air. We’ll see which direction this unit trends over the remainder of 2025.

9) Cleveland Browns

Although they have not won many games this season, the Cleveland Browns (2-6) have a defense that can ruin anyone’s Sunday. According to PFF, the Browns are operating with the league’s very best defensive line (90.2 grade). That has been especially apparent in the yardage department, as Cleveland has given up just 276.9 total YPG: third overall. They have logged 24 quarterback sacks as a group, which is another top-five figure. If the Browns had a competent offense, this defense would really shine.

10) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills (5-2) have tightened up their defense recently. It might be surprising to some, but Buffalo has allowed only 161.9 YPG passing, the second stingiest rate in the league right now. From there, the Bills rank ninth in defensive scoring, having surrendered just 20.9 PPG. Buffalo’s defensive line, which has earned a 71.4 PFF grade (11th) to this point, also presents a formidable challenge for any offense.

