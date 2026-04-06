2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper’s New Top 10 Cornerback Rankings

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. Top 10 CBs

As the NFL offseason moves into its next phase, legendary draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has delivered his definitive March 30 update to the 2026 cornerback rankings. While the elite tier remains a point of emphasis for NFL front offices, this latest refresh signals significant movement among the "next wave" of defensive backs fighting for Day 1 and Day 2 capital.

Big Board Risers and Sticky Coverage

The most notable shift in this update sees San Diego State standout Chris Johnson vaulting two spots up the rankings following a ball-hawking 2025 campaign that featured four interceptions. This rise comes as two other prospects slide down the board, highlighting the razor-thin margins in this year's secondary class. Despite the shuffling, the top of the board remains elite, with two cornerbacks firmly entrenched in Mel’s Top 25 Big Board. From Tennessee’s physical Jermod McCoy to LSU’s instinctive Mansoor Delane, here is the current state of the 2026 cornerback market according to Mel Kiper Jr.