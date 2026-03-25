2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper’s New Top 10 Outside Linebacker Rankings

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. Top 10 OLBs

With the 2026 NFL Draft quickly coming into focus, evaluators are beginning to sort through a deep group of defensive talent. One position drawing plenty of attention is outside linebacker, where a mix of explosive pass rushers and versatile defenders headline the class.

On March 19, Kiper updated his big board and position rankings. Among his top overall prospects, two outside linebackers have not only cracked Kiper's Top 25 Big Board, but sit in the top five. They are the top defensive players on his board.

In his latest rankings, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN highlighted his top 10 linebackers entering the 2026 NFL Draft cycle, featuring several projected early-round picks and a handful of rising prospects who could climb boards throughout the season. Here’s a look at Kiper’s updated Top 10 OLB rankings.