2026 NFL Money Map: The Highest-Paid Player at Every Position

Wait, Who is Overpaid? We Want to Hear It!

Did we just list your team's favorite star or their biggest salary cap nightmare?

From $60 million QBs to $3.6 million fullbacks, the 2026 NFL salary landscape is wilder than ever. But with a $301.2 million cap, these numbers are the new reality of the business.

The floor is yours. Is Saquon Barkley worth $20M a year at his age? Did the Raiders break the league by paying a center $27 million? Or is Micah Parsons actually a bargain even at $46M?

Drop your hottest take in the comments. Let’s talk money!