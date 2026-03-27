2026 NFL Trade Tracker: Every Blockbuster and Minor Deal from the Offseason Reshuffle (Updated March 26)

Philadelphia Eagles to Atlanta Falcons (03/23)
The Trade: Atlanta acquires S Sydney Brown, a 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 122), and a 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 215) in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 114) and a 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 197).
The Falcons pulled off a savvy depth move by acquiring Sydney Brown just two days after his 26th birthday, essentially paying a "pick swap" tax to bolster their secondary with Super Bowl LIX experience. Brown arrives in Atlanta as a high-motor rotational safety and special teams ace who recorded 34 tackles across 17 games for Philadelphia in 2025, proving he has returned to full strength following his 2024 ACL recovery. By moving up eight spots in the fourth round and 18 spots in the sixth, the Eagles gained valuable draft capital while clearing a roster spot following the re-signing of Marcus Epps, while the Falcons secured a former third-round pick with 99-yard interception return speed to push for snaps behind Jessie Bates.