2026 NFL Trade Tracker: Every Blockbuster and Minor Deal from the Offseason Reshuffle (Updated March 26)

Minkah Fitzpatrick Joins the Jets

Miami Dolphins to New York Jets (03/11)

The Trade: New York acquires S Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The Jets pulled off an absolute heist by landing Minkah Fitzpatrick for just a seventh-round pick. A three-time first-team All-Pro, Fitzpatrick immediately stabilizes a secondary that was prone to big plays last year, and his new three-year, $40 million extension proves he’s the centerpiece of their new-look defense.