NFL · 3 hours ago

5 Biggest Problems Facing the New York Giants After Week 1

Patrick Kelleher

Host · Writer

  • Theo Johnson

    Theo Johnson was supposed to be a safety net for this offense. Yesterday's performance only raised questions about what the Giants should do at tight end. Three key drops on third downs and struggles in run blocking are not something this offense can afford.

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

     

  • Shane Bowen

    There had to have been a reason Shane Bowen was the Giants' third choice last offseason to replace Wink Martindale as the defensive coordinator. There is too much talent on this side of the ball to have as many breakdowns in the secondary and in the run defense. When your third overall pick, who has been touted as a potential game-changer, is on the field for less than half your snaps on defense, that is complete and utter malpractice. Bowen's time as coordinator is ticking if he does not figure out how to play to his players' strengths.

  • Interior Offensive Line Play

    The offensive line got absolutely embarrassed yesterday. Particularly up the middle, the Giants have significant issues again. Greg Van Roten is a backup, Jon Runyan is a below-average starter who is overpaid, and John Michael Schmitz is looking like a whiff of a 2nd round pick. Every single time they tried to run between the tackles, the interior would get lit up like a Christmas tree by the Washington defensive line.

  • The Secondary

    Dru Phillips was truly the only player in the entire secondary yesterday who held his own. All three outside corners (Paulson Adebo, Cor'Dale Flott, Deonte Banks) and the two safeties (Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin) were having constant breakdowns in their zone coverage schemes. Jayden Daniels had the middle of the field wide open throughout the game to move the chains with short crossing routes. This secondary remains a concern, especially with the shortcomings of former first-round pick Banks.

     

