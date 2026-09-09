5 Bold Predictions For Wednesday Night Football NFL Season Opener: Patriots vs. Seahawks

4. Rookie Jadarian Price Rushes for 100 Yards in NFL Debut

The Price is Right for a Jadarian Jousting Wednesday Night

With Zach Charbonnet starting the year on injured reserve following an ACL tear sustained in last winter's postseason run, Seattle's backfield keys belong to rookie Jadarian Price. Selected 32nd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Notre Dame product sat out the entire preseason with minor lower-body soreness. That precautionary rest means Price enters his NFL debut with completely fresh legs.

Price averaged an explosive 6.0 yards per carry and scored 11 rushing touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign at Notre Dame while sharing a backfield with Jeremiyah Love. On Wednesday, he won't be sharing much. With down-the-trough backup George Holani operating as a rotational spell and Emanuel Wilson hampered by a nagging preseason hamstring injury, offensive coordinator Brian Fleury will have no choice but to feed his rookie horse. Even against a stout New England front that ranked sixth against the run (101.7 rushing yards allowed per game), expect Price to burst onto the scene with a 100-yard rushing performance.

If you're wondering which price is right, Jadarian's number to have 100+ rushing yards is +700 on FanDuel. We're ready to boldly give it a whirl.