Rams wrap up practice in Woodland Hills before long flight and quick turnaround in Melbourne

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams finished their final practice at home Tuesday with a 16-hour flight ahead of them and little time to settle into Australia before their season opener. After departing Tuesday night, they are scheduled to arrive in Melbourne on Thursday morning, roughly 24 hours before facing the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have spent the week in Melbourne, giving the division rivals distinctly different approaches to preparing for the game. The Rams have kept their practice routine in Woodland Hills, trusting a detailed travel and sleep schedule designed to have them ready for Friday morning’s kickoff in Australia, which will be Thursday evening in Los Angeles.

“I'm just so excited about this 16-hour flight,” Rams coach Sean McVay joked Tuesday. “I think we're excited to play.”

For McVay, the focus has been on preserving as much familiarity as possible before an unfamiliar trip. He said the Rams will treat their arrival day like a typical Saturday during the season, following their usual day-before-game rhythm while managing when players stay awake, go to sleep and get up ahead of the scheduled 10:35 a.m. kickoff.

“Every minute is accounted for and we've got a very specific, strategic plan that's been thought out,” McVay said. “Like I've said from the jump, everything is geared towards one thing and one thing only, what's going to be best for our players to be able to go play their best and minimize the distractions and focus on the game as much as possible.”

The Rams will make the trip without Aaron Donald, whose return to game action will wait at least another week. McVay said the defensive lineman will remain home to continue preparing after two years away from football, emphasizing that the decision reflects the need for a gradual buildup.

“He won't play in this game. He's doing a great job,” McVay said. “I think he'll be ready to go sooner rather than later, but we're making a decision that we think is best for him and for our team.”

Donald participated in 11-on-11 work Monday and described himself as rusty, an assessment McVay did not share. Still, the coach acknowledged that even a player with Donald’s conditioning and experience needs time to regain comfort with the details of playing, from taking on double teams to coordinating with the rest of the pass rush.

McVay declined to commit to a return date, including whether Donald could play in Week 2. In the meantime, he expressed confidence in an interior defensive line featuring Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Poona Ford, Tyler Davis and Ty Hamilton.

The Rams will have Myles Garrett available for the opener. McVay said the outside linebacker has looked ready since returning to practice and praised both his impact and his presence as a teammate.

“He's going to be ready to go. He's looked great,” McVay said. “We've been smart with Myles, like I've told you guys, but his impact has been tremendous, his overall vibe, what kind of teammate he's been.”

Garrett offered an equally direct assessment of his condition: “I feel ready for the season opener.”

As he prepares for his Rams debut, Garrett said he has been building chemistry through conversations about strategy and pass-rush technique. Those discussions have extended beyond practice and meeting rooms, with fellow outside linebacker Byron Young comparing approaches with him while walking through the facility or spending time in the café.

Garrett also has enjoyed working alongside Donald, even if their first game together will have to wait.

“It's been special,” Garrett said. “He has his own way of doing things, physically as well as mentally. He speaks the game and being able to work off of him is truly a special thing.”

On the question of whether the Rams or 49ers have the better travel strategy, Garrett was less definitive. Both teams, he said, have sought guidance on managing the long journey and jet lag.

“I don't think there's any right way to do it,” Garrett said. “They have a plan and I'm sure they consulted different teams and people to find out a way to combat jet lag and such long travel. We've done the same thing.”

The flight itself could require an adjustment for Garrett, who said he typically does not sleep on planes.

“Maybe I'll get a boring book or something and try to just knock out,” he said.

Once the Rams arrive, the challenge will shift to an opponent they know well but cannot fully evaluate from previous meetings. McVay pointed to San Francisco’s continuity under coach Kyle Shanahan on offense, along with the uncertainty created by a new defensive coordinator and the limited film available before an opener.

That makes adapting during the game especially important as both teams begin establishing their identities. McVay said he is ready for the conversation to move from travel arrangements to football.

“We're trying to minimize it and let's not waste our emotional energy on things we can't control,” McVay said. “We've got to play in Australia. We're going to make the most of it. I know it's going to be a great atmosphere and hopefully we put on a show and play to the best of our ability and let the chips fall where they may.”

Garrett’s ambitions extend well beyond the trip. He identified a Super Bowl championship and another Defensive Player of the Year award as his primary goals, while acknowledging that expectations alone will accomplish little.

“We have a hell of an opportunity,” Garrett said, “but that means nothing until we put it on the field.”