Rams bring floating football field to Melbourne ahead of historic Australia game

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Rams are bringing a slice of Los Angeles to the Yarra River, where a 22-yard floating football field will serve as the centerpiece of a free, three-day fan experience ahead of Australia’s first NFL regular-season game.

Rams House: The LA Tailgate Experience opens Thursday, Sept. 10, at Crown Riverwalk and runs through Saturday, Sept. 12, surrounding the Rams’ matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The event will feature live music, appearances by former Rams stars and a game screening on The Deck presented by Microsoft Surface, set atop the floating field.

DJ Small Fry, also known as Tash Sultana, will headline the entertainment lineup, which also includes the Stafford Brothers and the Los Angeles Rams Mariachi Band. Former Rams standouts Torry Holt, Isaac Bruce and Todd Gurley are scheduled to meet fans throughout the event.

“Rams House is all about celebrating football, culture and community with Australian fans, and with our programme we wanted to bring some Aussie flair to an LA experience,” said Stephanie Cheng, the Rams’ vice president and head of international.

“From live music and entertainment to appearances from Rams legends and unique fan moments, we’re creating an unforgettable free three-day destination for fans ahead of this historic game.”

The festivities begin Thursday at 2 p.m. with a grand opening hosted by Rams play-by-play announcer J.B. Long. Holt will meet fans at 2:30 p.m., followed by a welcome message from Rams President Kevin Demoff and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at 3:30 p.m. The Rams’ mariachi band will perform at 5:30 p.m., with Long and Demoff hosting a live show featuring Australian sports personality Eddie McGuire and other guests at 6 p.m.

Friday’s program begins with breakfast at 9 a.m. before a live screening of the Rams-49ers game at 10 a.m. Australian sports commentators Nick Riewoldt and Kane Cornes will host a postgame show at 4:30 p.m., followed by a Bruce meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. and a Stafford Brothers performance at 6:30 p.m.

Gurley opens Saturday’s appearances at 10:30 a.m., followed by Holt at 12:30 p.m. and Rams mascot Rampage at 1:30 p.m. A screening of “Matthew Stafford: Locked In” is scheduled for 5 p.m., with DJ Small Fry performing at 7 p.m. All times are local to Melbourne.

The Rams also are using their visit to expand flag football opportunities in Australian schools. The team has launched its inaugural LA Rams ANZ Community Program, a grassroots initiative designed to introduce the sport and grow participation.

The program will engage up to 50 Victorian government schools, along with a founding group of independent schools, as the Rams seek to turn their Melbourne appearance into a lasting community connection.