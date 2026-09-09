Ranking the Best Available 13 NFL Free Agents Going Into Week 1

1. Joey Bosa (EDGE)
Joey Bosa Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- 2025 Team: Bills
- Age: 30
- Experience: 10 Years
While he may no longer be the relentless, every-down terror we saw during his prime, Joey Bosa continues to prove he can still deliver game-altering splash plays. The veteran edge rusher actually led the entire league with five forced fumbles last season, despite playing a somewhat rotational role in Buffalo. Even amid recent whispers that he might be considering retirement to focus on his golf game, Bosa is an incredibly intriguing situational pass-rusher for any contender willing to manage his reps and unleash him on obvious passing downs.
2025 Season NFL Stats
- 5 sacks
- 17 tackles
- 5 forced fumbles