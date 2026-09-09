Mel Kiper’s 1st 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Top 10 Picks with Field Yates

You Tell Us! Who Cracks Your 2027 NFL Mock Draft Top 10?

Mock Draft Mouth Off: Debate Who Won the Top 10?

Kiper and Yates laid out their top ten projections, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

THE QB GAUNTLET: Did Kiper or Yates make the better quarterback call between Dante Moore at No. 1 and Arch Manning at No. 2?

STEAL OF THE TOP 10: Was Jeremiah Smit h falling to Arizona at No. 4 the biggest robbery on the board?

ATLANTA'S BIG MOVE: Is Darian Mensah the missing piece to unlock Atlanta's explosive offense?

Drop your hot takes, top 10, and draft reactions in the comments!