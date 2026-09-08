Michigan Quarterback Bryce Underwood Shows The Weight of The NIL Era

The $12-million Michigan quarterback showed the weight of the NIL era, and on Saturday against the reigning MAC champion Western Michigan Broncos, prized sophomore Bryce Underwood wrestled with the pressure and expectations. It felt like a warning flare that comes with the modern college football financial reality.

When Underwood swapped his commitment from Louisiana State University to the University of Michigan in Nov, 2024, there was a sense that the Wolverines had found a quarterback who could change the outcome of games.

The 6’4 signal-caller has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton and Josh Allen. His first game of 2026, however, was a lackluster performance, completing 12-of-22 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown, one fumble with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter, and an interception that resulted in a touchdown at the end of the second-half.

If it wasn’t for the miraculous last-second 47-yard Hail Mary touchdown, Underwood’s stat line would have featured a completion percentage below 50 percent and 123 passing yards. He had managed just 95 yards passing before engineering the game-winning drive.

Saturday’s performance was a case study. Michigan didn’t just sputter after Underwood started 5-for-5; they stalled. Drives were short, highlighted by their nearly 20 minutes of possession, compared to Western Michigan’s 40 minutes.

Underwood looked uncomfortable throwing the football, showcasing hesitation in the pocket and poor footwork. What really bit the true sophomore quarterback, though, was not having a running game. The duo of Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter combined for 16 carries and just 59 rushing yards. Underwood was the Wolverines’ leading rusher with 47 yards.

Michigan ran just 48 offensive plays and was never able to establish an identity against Western Michigan.

The Michigan Quarterback He Didn’t Recruit, But Now Must Defend

Following the dramatic ending, Wolverines’ head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke on Underwood’s performance, saying, “We talked about how he improved dramatically through fall camp. That’s a fact. There’s no one that attended practice that wouldn’t tell you anything different…”

“I’m not saying that Bryce played a bad game. This isn’t on Bryce Underwood,” he said. “It’s on me, and I’ve got to figure out a way to have these guys better prepared, and be able to get into a rhythm offensively.”

Whittingham was protecting his young quarterback when speaking to the media, which makes this situation so fascinating and adds a layer of complexity, because Whittingham didn’t recruit Underwood.

The first-year Wolverines head coach does, however, need to publicly support him, because of the investment made not only by the University but primarily funded by Champions Circle.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Underwood is entering year two of his four-year deal with the Wolverines, paying him roughly $3 million this season.

“Underwood isn’t a freshman anymore,” Sam Webb of 247Sports said. “At some point, the progress Michigan sees in practice has to survive contact with game pressure. That’s why Oklahoma represents something much bigger than Game 2. Everybody already knows Underwood has elite physical talent. Now he has to begin showing he can access it when the pocket gets muddy, the first read disappears, somebody is about to hit him, and the game pressure intensifies.”

The New Era of College Football

College football has entered a new financial frontier, where seven-figure payouts are standard, and the NCAA is scrambling to keep its eligibility rulebook from falling behind the sport’s runaway growth.

The NIL spotlight doesn’t help: with the excess money comes criticism and pressure, especially at the quarterback position. College quarterbacks aren’t just prospects; they’re also brands, and their value stretches far beyond the gridiron. It seemed as if the true sophomore felt the need to justify his value and played tight in Week 1.

The unintended consequence that comes with NIL is the development of quick expectations. Growth becomes scrutiny, and a 19-year-old quarterback who should be allowed to progress and make mistakes instead becomes a referendum on the system that paid him.