USA Today Ranks All 18 Big Ten Starting Quarterbacks Going Into Week 2

7. Rocco Becht - Penn State Nittany Lions
Rocco Becht College Football Profile
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Age (on CFB Week 1): 22
- Position: Quarterback
- School: Penn State
- Class: Senior
Over the past few seasons, Rocco Becht has been one of the most prolific passers in the country. Tasked with transforming Penn State back into a contender, Becht can reflect on his former experience to guide the Nittany Lions back into the playoffs.
Becht's 2025 metrics took a bit of a hit. His passing yards total, touchdowns, and quarterback rating all decreased relative to his previous seasons. However, we should see him reverse course with a loaded Nittany Lions roster.
Experience will be an asset for Becht, although he faces a stiffer challenge in the Big Ten. Nevertheless, he's more than capable of rekindling Penn State's football program.
2025 Stats: 2,584 passing yards, 60.5% completion percentage, 16 TDs, 9 INTs, 64.3 QBR