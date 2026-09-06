Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: September 6, 2026

Timothy Hessen, author

Timothy Hessen

Host · Writer

The first full weekend of college football wraps up Sunday with two marquee matchups featuring four teams making their season debuts.

Louisville and Ole Miss will meet in Nashville in the day’s only matchup between ranked teams, while Notre Dame and Wisconsin take the field at Lambeau Field later in the evening.

For today’s TST Best Bets, we are targeting the spread in both games as we look to finish the first full weekend of college football on a high note.

For all of your college football betting picks, here are today’s TST Best Bets, brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players receive a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 over Louisville

Rundown: This line is asking Ole Miss to win by a touchdown in Nashville, and we are comfortable laying the points with the team that has significantly more continuity under center.

Trinidad Chambliss returns after throwing for 3,937 yards with 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions last season, leading Ole Miss on a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He will also have Kewan Lacy beside him after the running back piled up 1,567 yards and a school-record 24 rushing touchdowns.

Louisville can lean on Isaac Brown, who averaged 8.8 yards per carry in an injury-shortened 2025 season, but its passing game is far less proven. Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz enters his first season as a full-time starter with only 250 career passing yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals have enough talent to make this competitive, but Chambliss gives Ole Miss a major advantage in a season opener filled with unknowns. Expect the Rebels to pull away as the game progresses and cover the 6.5 points.

Second Pick: Notre Dame -21 over Wisconsin

Apr 25, 2026; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Mark Zackery IV (24) celebrates a stop during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Apr 25, 2026; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Mark Zackery IV (24) celebrates a stop during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Apr 25, 2026; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Mark Zackery IV (24) celebrates a stop during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Rundown: Wisconsin’s defense may keep this respectable early, but its offense has a long way to go after averaging just 12.8 points per game last season. The Badgers scored 10 or fewer seven times, leaving almost no room for error against one of the country’s best teams.

Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph gives Wisconsin some much-needed playmaking ability, but he is stepping up in competition and debuting in a new offense. Notre Dame has far fewer questions at quarterback with CJ Carr returning after throwing for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first season as the starter.

The Irish won eight games by more than 20 points last year, while half of Wisconsin’s losses came by at least three touchdowns. Even without Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, Notre Dame should score enough to turn another quiet game from the Badgers into a comfortable cover.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+152

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-180

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

CFB Transfer Portal Player Rankings
CFB 2026 Preview: QB Rankings
Big Ten Football
SEC Football
Transfer Portal: Top 50 Quarterbacks to Know
Group of Five Football
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Kansas City Chiefs Struggle; Chargers & Broncos Rise
NFL · 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs Struggle; Chargers & Broncos Rise
Terror for Rams fans with a devastating playoff forecast
NFL · 3 days ago
Terror for Rams fans with a devastating playoff forecast
Rising Star Rueben Bain Shines with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL · 5 days ago
Rising Star Rueben Bain Shines with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Analyzing the NFC South's Potential for Success in 2026
NFL · 5 days ago
Analyzing the NFC South's Potential for Success in 2026
Fan Support for the Bills and 2026 NFL Predictions
NFL · 5 days ago
Fan Support for the Bills and 2026 NFL Predictions