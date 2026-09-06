TST Best Bets: September 6, 2026

The first full weekend of college football wraps up Sunday with two marquee matchups featuring four teams making their season debuts.

Louisville and Ole Miss will meet in Nashville in the day’s only matchup between ranked teams, while Notre Dame and Wisconsin take the field at Lambeau Field later in the evening.

For today’s TST Best Bets, we are targeting the spread in both games as we look to finish the first full weekend of college football on a high note.

For all of your college football betting picks, here are today’s TST Best Bets, brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players receive a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 over Louisville

Rundown: This line is asking Ole Miss to win by a touchdown in Nashville, and we are comfortable laying the points with the team that has significantly more continuity under center.

Trinidad Chambliss returns after throwing for 3,937 yards with 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions last season, leading Ole Miss on a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He will also have Kewan Lacy beside him after the running back piled up 1,567 yards and a school-record 24 rushing touchdowns.

Louisville can lean on Isaac Brown, who averaged 8.8 yards per carry in an injury-shortened 2025 season, but its passing game is far less proven. Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz enters his first season as a full-time starter with only 250 career passing yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals have enough talent to make this competitive, but Chambliss gives Ole Miss a major advantage in a season opener filled with unknowns. Expect the Rebels to pull away as the game progresses and cover the 6.5 points.

Second Pick: Notre Dame -21 over Wisconsin

Apr 25, 2026; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Mark Zackery IV (24) celebrates a stop during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Michael Caterina-Imagn Images Apr 25, 2026; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Mark Zackery IV (24) celebrates a stop during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Rundown: Wisconsin’s defense may keep this respectable early, but its offense has a long way to go after averaging just 12.8 points per game last season. The Badgers scored 10 or fewer seven times, leaving almost no room for error against one of the country’s best teams.

Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph gives Wisconsin some much-needed playmaking ability, but he is stepping up in competition and debuting in a new offense. Notre Dame has far fewer questions at quarterback with CJ Carr returning after throwing for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first season as the starter.

The Irish won eight games by more than 20 points last year, while half of Wisconsin’s losses came by at least three touchdowns. Even without Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, Notre Dame should score enough to turn another quiet game from the Badgers into a comfortable cover.