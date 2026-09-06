Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Defense finds sweet redemption, UNLV avoids 0-2 start

Derek Hegna, author

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

HONOLULU—This time last week, the UNLV Rebels were facing concerns that the defensive woes that plagued parts of last season were continuing their residency in Sin City.

Despite keeping the Memphis Tigers in check for spurts, the defense would eventually buckle and surrender a lead that the Rebels ultimately never the recovered from losing. While it was not the only problem that was prevalent in UNLV’s season opener, it was the one that many were hoping was addressed from last season. Suddenly, the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors was more than just about the Golden Pineapple, but to avoid falling to an 0-2 start at the hands of a fierce Mountain West rival.

It must come as a relief that not only is the tropical trophy making a return trip to Las Vegas, but the defense turned in an excellent effort, preventing Hawaii from reaching the end zone and leading the Rebels to a 21-6 victory.

UNLV consistently found ways to disrupt Hawaii’s rhythm offensively, chasing down Micah Alejado relentlessly and making their living in the backfield.

Leading the way was redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kal-El Togafau, who made an impact in just his second game for the Rebels with a team-high two sacks. Three other Rebels (Tre Fulton, Elias Rudolph, Kenji Scanlan) would also record a sack apiece, while defensive tackle Lucas Conti would add a tackle and a half for a loss of yards.

The consistent pressure was impressive to put up against Alejado, who was previously named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year for the Mountain West. The Las Vegas native and Bishop Gorman product never looked settled in, going 17-for-41 on his passes for 176 yards and an interception.

While Hawaii would show signs of life offensively in the second half, UNLV was ultimately able to snuff those out in the fourth quarter with a turnover on downs, followed by a Quandarius Keyes interception on what was ultimately the final drive for the Rainbow Warriors.

On the other side of the ball, while the Rebels did not have the cleanest execution, it was still refreshing to see certain issues cleaned up.

After surrendering six sacks last week against Memphis, UNLV’s offensive line would only give up on against Hawaii, despite the fact that senior offensive lineman Austin Boyd was out for the game. The Rebels also showcased their dominance in the trenches in the run game, posting 248 yards on the ground to double up the Rainbow Warriors (118 rushing yards).

Quarterback Jackson Arnold did not get many opportunities to make plays with his arm (8-for-18, 116 passing yards), but still found ways to make an impact with his legs. Arnold would produce 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, proving that the Rebels found more ways to punish opponents on the ground.

Meanwhile, after having a quiet outing against Memphis, senior running back Jai’Den Thomas came roaring back against Hawaii. With 20 carries, Thomas ripped off a team-high 143 rushing yards, including a 50-yard touchdown run on UNLV’s penultimate drive that effectively iced the game in favor of the Rebels.

With the concerns brushed to the side for the moment, the Rebels hope to make good on this momentum when they continue their road trip to take on the North Texas Mean Green next Saturday.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+152

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-180

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

CFB Transfer Portal Player Rankings
CFB 2026 Preview: QB Rankings
Big Ten Football
SEC Football
Transfer Portal: Top 50 Quarterbacks to Know
Group of Five Football
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Kansas City Chiefs Struggle; Chargers & Broncos Rise
NFL · 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs Struggle; Chargers & Broncos Rise
Terror for Rams fans with a devastating playoff forecast
NFL · 3 days ago
Terror for Rams fans with a devastating playoff forecast
Rising Star Rueben Bain Shines with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL · 4 days ago
Rising Star Rueben Bain Shines with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Analyzing the NFC South's Potential for Success in 2026
NFL · 5 days ago
Analyzing the NFC South's Potential for Success in 2026
Fan Support for the Bills and 2026 NFL Predictions
NFL · 5 days ago
Fan Support for the Bills and 2026 NFL Predictions