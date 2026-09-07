Hawai‘i’s offense stalls in 21-6 home-opening loss to UNLV

HONOLULU — September sadness arrived early for Hawai‘i.

The Rainbow Warriors saw their offseason optimism fade Saturday evening, falling 21-6 to conference rival UNLV at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex after a second straight stagnant offensive performance.

Sophomore quarterback Micah Alejado struggled to connect with his receivers, completing 17 of 41 passes for 176 yards and an interception. The left-hander was sacked five times and faced relentless pressure from the Rebels’ defensive line.

Hawai‘i (0-2, 0-1 Mountain West) held the ball for more than four minutes longer than UNLV (1-1, 1-0) but failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities. The Rainbow Warriors converted nine of 21 third downs, with dropped passes and tackles behind the line of scrimmage repeatedly derailing the offense.

“I feel bad for the guys in the locker room,” head coach Timmy Chang said. “They’re playing hard … but you know, just things haven’t gone our way right now.”

Chang shouldered the blame for the performance, saying he needed to do a better job putting his players in position to succeed.

“It really starts with me,” the fifth-year coach said.

Both defenses forced three-and-outs to open the game before quarterback Jackson Arnold and the Rebels broke through on their second possession.

A defensive pass interference penalty moved UNLV near midfield, and Arnold connected with tight end Keyan Burnett for a 25-yard gain. Arnold followed with a pair of quarterback draws in the red zone, powering through Hawai‘i defenders on his way to the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

Hawai‘i’s offense began to find some rhythm early in the second quarter. A 26-yard catch-and-run by Kai Kai Carvalho and a 10-yard run by Sitani Mikaele set up Sean Olvera-Harle’s 39-yard field goal, putting the Rainbow Warriors on the board.

The Hawai‘i defense forced punts on UNLV’s next two possessions but couldn’t keep the Rebels from scoring again before halftime. A 44-yard reception by Kayden McGee set up Arnold’s second touchdown run, giving UNLV a 14-3 lead with 1:33 left in the half.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Hawai‘i senior linebacker Jamih Otis said of Arnold. “We knew before coming into the game [that] he was real good with his legs. I just think as a whole, we could’ve been more effective in understanding that and stopping that.”

Hawai‘i’s offensive frustrations continued after halftime. Despite reaching the red zone on their opening possession of the third quarter, the Rainbow Warriors came away empty when Olvera-Harle’s 41-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

The defense continued to keep Hawai‘i within striking distance, holding UNLV scoreless throughout the third quarter.

The Rainbow Warriors appeared to finally reach the end zone late in the quarter after Alejado left for a snap because of a leg cramp. Backup quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen fired a 15-yard pass to Audric Harris that was initially ruled a touchdown, but the call was overturned on review.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the UNLV 15, Hawai‘i settled for Olvera-Harle’s 33-yard field goal. The kick cut the deficit to 14-6 with 1:32 left in the third quarter.

“I thought for the most part, our defense played really well and kept us right in it,” Chang said. “Just kept us right around in striking distance to go and have a chance to tie the game or be in position to take over the game.”

Hawai‘i forced another punt to begin the fourth quarter, then drove deep into UNLV territory behind running backs DeVon Rice and Mikaele.

Facing fourth-and-1 from the UNLV 10 and trailing by eight, the Rainbow Warriors went for the first down. Instead, they were stopped behind the line of scrimmage, turning the ball over on downs with 9:53 remaining.

The defense gave Hawai‘i another opportunity without allowing any more points, but the offense went three-and-out with about five minutes left.

UNLV running back Jai’den “Jet” Thomas delivered the decisive blow with a 50-yard touchdown run, helping the Rebels retain the Island Showdown Trophy for a fourth straight meeting.

Thomas finished with 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, leading a UNLV rushing attack that totaled 258 yards. Arnold completed eight of 18 passes for 116 yards and added 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Otis led Hawai‘i with 12 tackles. Afterward, he emphasized the team’s unity and the defense’s responsibility to do more.

“At the end of the day, we could do better because, you know, if they didn’t score 21 points, we would have won,” Otis said. “If we’ve got to be on the field for 100 plays, so be it … It’s just the brotherhood we have … We’ll go toe-to-toe anytime for the offense.”

Hawai‘i must regroup quickly before hosting New Mexico State (1-1) next Saturday, its final game before a bye week. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Hawai‘i time, with the game airing on K5 and the MW+ app.