USA TODAY Ranks the Top 15 College Football Quarterbacks Going Into Week 2

You Tell Us! Who are the Best College Football Quarterbacks of 2026?

Sound Off in the War Room: Who's Your QB1?

USA TODAY has locked in its top 15 quarterbacks for 2026, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

THE NO. 1 SPOT: Is Dante Moore the undisputed top quarterback in the country, or would you take Julian Sayin or CJ Carr under center?

SEC POWER RANKINGS: Between Trinidad Chambliss , Arch Manning , Gunner Stockton , and Sam Leavitt , who finishes with the best postseason run?

THE SLEEPER: Which quarterback in the 10-15 range, like Marcel Reed or Drew Mestemaker, is most likely to crash the top five by November?

Drop your hot takes and QB rankings in the comments!