2026 Heisman Chase: Huge Odds Shakeup Among Top 5 via FanDuel Sportsbook

T2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

2026 Heisman Trophy Chase

Position : Wide Receiver

: Wide Receiver Height : 6’4”

: 6’4” Weight : 222

: 222 School : Ohio State

: Ohio State Class: Junior

Big jump from sixth to second in betting odds after one week of college football. Smith is precisely the kind of talent capable of doing that. He already finished sixth in Heisman voting last season and enters 2026 attached to another national-title contender.