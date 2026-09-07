2026 Heisman Chase: Huge Odds Shakeup Among Top 5 via FanDuel Sportsbook

1. Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)
2026 Heisman Trophy Chase
- Position: Quarterback
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 218
- School: Miami (FL)
- Class: Redshirt Junior
That's a Heisman stat line, regardless of opponent. Ninety-percent completions, five scores and 13.4 yards per attempt is surgical. The question isn't whether Week 1 was elite it’s how much voters value it against Stanford.
- AP Top 25 Ranking:7th
- Team Record: 1-0
- Last Game: at Stanford, Win, 45-6
- Next Opponent: Florida A&M
- Overall Stats: 27/30, 401 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
- Passing Yards: 401
- Rushing Yards:
- Touchdowns: 5
- Current Heisman Odds: +600 (No. 1)
- Previous Week Odds: +950 (3rd)