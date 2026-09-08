ESPN Predicts Big Ten Order of Finish Ahead of College Football Week 2

Nebraska Cornhuskers Team Profile
- Head Coach: Matt Rhule (3rd Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Dana Holgorsen
- Defensive Coordinator: Rob Aurich
- 2025 Record: 7-6 (4-5)
- 2025 Finish: 10th in the Big Ten
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Last League Title: 1999 (Big 12)
ESPN FPI Predictions
Nebraska has shown signs of progress under Matt Rhule, but turning that momentum into wins remains the next step. Expectations continue to rise in Lincoln, especially with a talented young core in place. ESPN believes the Cornhuskers will be competitive, though they'll need to outperform projections to emerge as a surprise contender.
Key additions
- QB Anthony Colandrea
- OL Paul Mubenga
- LB Owen Chambliss
Key departures
- RB Emmett Johnson
- QB Dylan Raiola
- DB DeShon Singleton
Top incoming recruits
- CB Danny Odem
- RB Jamal Rule
- OT Claude Mpouma