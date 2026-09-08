Sutton’s three touchdowns, special teams spark San Diego State’s 53-20 rout of Portland State

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State opened its first season as a Pac-12 member with an emphatic victory Saturday, using three rushing touchdowns from Lucky Sutton and a series of game-changing special teams plays to beat Portland State, 53-20, at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Aztecs blocked two punts, scored after an interception and got a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Jaylon Hawkins. Their highest-scoring performance since a 55-0 victory over Hawai‘i in 2016 delivered their 11th win in their last 12 home openers.

Sutton finished with 58 yards on 18 carries and became the first San Diego State running back with three rushing touchdowns in a game since Juwan Washington against Sacramento State in 2018. Javion Kinnard led the ground attack with 79 yards on eight carries, helping the Aztecs outgain the Vikings, 237-95, in rushing yards.

Portland State (0-2) took a 6-0 lead on two first-quarter field goals before San Diego State scored 29 unanswered points on four consecutive possessions. Kinnard ignited the turnaround with a 55-yard run to the Vikings’ 9-yard line, setting up Jayden Denegal’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Acevedo two plays later.

The Aztecs took control in the second quarter, beginning with Jelani McLaughlin’s blocked punt deep in Portland State territory. Parker Threatt recovered at the 1, and Sutton scored on a direct snap to extend the lead to 14-6.

Portland State threatened to answer, driving to the San Diego State 17 before Gavriel Lightfoot stopped Delon Thompson for a two-yard loss on fourth down. Six plays later, Denegal found Justius Lowe behind the defense for a 40-yard touchdown, and Bert Emanuel ran in the two-point conversion to make it 22-6 with 8:40 remaining in the half.

Mike Lindsay’s interception on the Vikings’ next possession gave the Aztecs another opportunity. Emanuel converted a fourth-and-1 with a seven-yard run before Sutton finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run, diving across the right pylon to send San Diego State into halftime ahead 29-6.

The Vikings briefly gained momentum in the third quarter when Colton Kennedy recovered a muffed punt at the Aztecs’ 10. Gabe Downing connected with Terence Loville for a 10-yard touchdown two plays later, cutting the deficit to 29-13.

Hawkins erased that momentum on the ensuing kickoff. He broke free along the right sideline before cutting across the field for a 100-yard touchdown, restoring a 23-point advantage. It was San Diego State’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Jordan Byrd’s 95-yard return against San José State in 2022.

Another blocked punt, this one by Oberhiri Eyafe, set up the Aztecs at the Portland State 30. Sutton accounted for 20 rushing yards on the ensuing drive, finishing with a five-yard touchdown run through the left side for a 43-13 lead.

Cooper DiLeva added a 31-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. After Downing scored on a one-yard run for Portland State, reserve quarterback Stone Saunders directed a seven-play, 65-yard touchdown drive capped by Jordin Thomas’ two-yard run.

Denegal completed 12 of 17 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Acevedo caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, while Lowe finished with two catches for 56 yards and a score. Saunders completed two of four passes for 20 yards.

Sione Hala led the Aztecs’ defense with a game-high 10 tackles, including six solo stops. San Diego State finished with a 394-375 advantage in total offense despite Portland State holding the ball for more than 33 minutes.

The Aztecs will face UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.