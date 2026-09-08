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NFL · 1 hour ago

Klint Kubiak's 2-minute “phone calls” habit is winning over Raiders GM John Spytek

Muhammed Asif, author

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

Las Vegas Raiders' head coach Klint Kubiak's disciplined and time-efficient style is really impressing the team's general manager John Spytek. Kubiak is so punctual when it comes to talking on the phone that he hangs up without even saying goodbye, according to Spytek.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak seen at Intermountain Health Performance Center for Day 8 of Raiders Training Camp on Friday, August 7, 2026, in Henderson, Nevada.
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak seen at Intermountain Health Performance Center for Day 8 of Raiders Training Camp on Friday, August 7, 2026, in Henderson, Nevada.

RJ Forbus – The Sporting Tribune

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak seen at Intermountain Health Performance Center for Day 8 of Raiders Training Camp on Friday, August 7, 2026, in Henderson, Nevada.

Before the Raiders' Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, during a Q&A with the media, Spytek mentioned how focused Kubiak is on his work.

"Very thorough, very detailed, very hardworking,” Spytek said. “He doesn't have time to phone calls are about 2 minutes and then you might get hung up on before you actually get a chance to say goodbye.

“I just appreciate he's the same guy every day,” he added. “He challenges the guys. He hold them holds them accountable. There's a discipline to the way that he sets up a schedule and what he demands of the players that I think is consistent with the really good coaches that I've been around."

Are the Raiders set to win in their 57th NFL season?

The 2026 season will be the 57th season for the Raiders in the NFL. It's the second year for the team under Spytek, while it's Kubiak's first season as head coach. Kubiak was made the Raiders' HC on Feb. 9, after being removed from his position as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

Kubiak announced Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback over No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza after Wednesday morning practice. Cousins will take the starting role in the Week 1 game against the Dolphins. Spytek commented on the QB selection, saying,

"Well, number one, I think they all earned it. I also don't think you can have enough good quarterbacks. We saw some teams keep four, and we obviously have a lot of faith in Kirk [Cousins] and Fernando [Mendoza] as the number one pick."

Behind this big decision by the Raiders, Kubiak admitted that the team is benefiting from Tom Brady's experience. Kubiak said,

"We lean on him for a lot of things. Talk to him multiple times a week, and he's been extremely helpful for roster building, for schematics, for team building. You name it, he's been helpful with it. He's been an extremely impressive resource."

Raiders management sees Mendoza as the QB of the future, but they are in no rush to put him on the field immediately.

Like Jared Goff (2016, Los Angeles Rams) and Baker Mayfield (2018, Cleveland Browns), Mendoza will also get a chance to learn initially as an understudy. When Kubiak was asked if there was any chance Mendoza would play this season, his straight answer was, "Let's work to Miami first."

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Sep 9 8:20 PM
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