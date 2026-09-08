Jerry Jones Keeps Shopping in Pittsburgh. Could Joey Porter Jr. Be Next?

At some point, Omar Khan might want to consider giving Jerry Jones a preferred-customer card.

George Pickens went first.

Broderick Jones followed.

Now the Dallas Cowboys have created a pile of spending money, Jerry Jones is openly talking about another trade, and here’s where Pittsburgh should start paying attention he says the next addition would most likely come on defense.

Nobody is reporting that the Cowboys have called about Joey Porter Jr.

But Jerry Jones just gave us enough breadcrumbs to at least wonder whether they should.

Because suddenly, Dallas and Pittsburgh have something more interesting than a trade history.

They might have matching problems.

Jerry Has Money and Isn’t Hiding It

Dallas created more than $19 million in salary-cap space by restructuring Kenny Clark, DaRon Bland and Jake Ferguson. The Cowboys now have more than $30 million in available room, according to multiple reports.

Normally, that could be dismissed as accounting.

Then Jones started talking.

“We’re in play," Jones said Tuesday when asked about another potential trade when speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

He went further, saying Dallas has “really viable, serious room financially to make a trade if we wanted to right now."

Then came the part that should make Pittsburgh ears perk up.

“You could look for it to be defensively," Jones said. “You could more than likely see depth on defense. Defense would be the place."

Dallas Cowboys

Okay, Jerry.

Who do you have in mind?

Dallas Already Knows Pittsburgh’s Phone Number

This isn’t throwing two random NFL teams onto the trade machine and seeing what spits out.

Dallas has been here before.

The Cowboys acquired George Pickens from Pittsburgh in May 2025, sending the Steelers a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth while also receiving a 2027 sixth round pick.

Then came Broderick Jones.

On Aug. 29, Dallas sent Pittsburgh 2027 third- and sixth-round selections for Jones and a 2027 fourth-rounder.

Two former Steelers.

Two trades.

Same two front offices.

And now, barely a week after the latest transaction, Jerry Jones is publicly telling the league that Dallas has money, is willing to trade and is looking toward defense.

That’s when Porter Jr. becomes interesting.

Just one hell of a logical question.

Then Christian Gonzalez Changed the Math

Porter’s contract situation was already uncomfortable.

Tuesday didn’t make it any cheaper.

New England’s Gonzalez agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension with $102 million guaranteed, making him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

That’s $33.75 million per season.

That’s where this gets delicious.

Pittsburgh has a 25-year-old starting cornerback it wants to keep but hasn’t been able to sign.

Dallas has money, draft capital it is demonstrably willing to spend, an appetite for defensive help and a owner/president/general manager who has already made two trades with Pittsburgh for players from the 2023 draft class.

Maybe Dallas never calls.

But if Jones decides he wants to make another splash, he doesn’t have to search very hard for Khan’s number.

Could this be the trifecta?

With Porter Jr. heading to Dallas.