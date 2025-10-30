5 Bold Predictions for Week 9 of the NFL Season

5. Lions Hammer the Vikings

J.J. McCarthy is being thrust back into the starting lineup at a very inopportune time. His Minnesota Vikings are travelling to Detroit to play the 5-2 Lions. The Lions have one of the league's best offenses and are unbeaten at home. On top of that, McCarthy will have to look out for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, flush with cash from a new contract. Minnesota's offensive line is not doing a great job, and it has shown no ability to slow down an elite pass rusher like Hutchinson. Everything about this game screams blowout for the Lions. Find an alternate line and take the Lions to win big.

Week 9: Vikings at Lions (-8.5)

