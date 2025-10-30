5 Bold Predictions for Week 9 of the NFL Season

4. Lamar Returns and Blows Out the Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins clearly have not quit on head coach Mike McDaniel. They rallied for a surprise blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend and showed they are not dead just yet. Lamar Jackson will change that on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens are just 2-5, but a win last week over the Chicago Bears gives them a bit of life, and Jackson is returning from injury tonight. He'll be ready to catapult his team back into the AFC playoff chase. There is no margin for error, but the Ravens do have a very navigable schedule to get back into contention: at Dolphins, at Vikings, at Browns, vs. Jets, vs. Bengals in the next five weeks. Jackson goes for 300+ total yards and starts a run that has the Ravens back in the mix by the time the calendar turns to December.
Week 9: Ravens (-7.5) at Dolphins