5 Most Underrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 4)

‌



Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most underrated?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

5) Los Angeles Chargers

Most around the NFL have taken notice of the Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) in 2025. They boast talent at all position groups. In terms of yardage, the Bolts have the sixth-best offense (362.3 YPG) along with the eighth-best defense (276.7 YPG allowed). However, I don’t think undefeated Los Angeles, having already taken down the other three AFC West franchises this year, is receiving its proper respect in the futures markets. Despite quarterback Justin Herbert looking like the early league MVP, the Chargers are priced at 16-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LX at FanDuel Sportsbook, which lands seventh overall. That is a fortuitous listing for a group that is likely the most well-rounded squad when you consider offense, defense, special teams, and coaching.

4) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (1-2) may not be ready to contend for the AFC East, but perhaps they can make a little noise down the stretch. New England finds itself slotted 27th on NFL.com’s latest power rankings. However, the Pats’ offense is 11th in yardage (346.0 YPG), ahead of Week 4. Additionally, dual-threat quarterback Drake Maye is currently a top-five passer. The defense is not bad, either; the Patriots are currently listed 18th in points allowed. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, New England has +225 odds to make the playoffs. Keep that in mind ahead of Week 4.

3) Arizona Cardinals

The NFC West is the toughest grouping to gauge at this point. Despite being a play or two away from being undefeated, the Arizona Cardinals (2-1) currently show +700 odds in the divisional market. Arizona has surrendered only 17.0 PPG to this point: a top-five clip. On offense, speedy quarterback Kyler Murray can still give opponents fits on any given Sunday. He has an above-average receiving corps to work with. Still, if Marvin Harrison Jr. can come around in his sophomore campaign, this team will be cooking with gas. Lastly, I imagine the Cardinals’ odds will swing considerably after their upcoming appearance on Thursday Night Football.

2) Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears (1-2) are headed toward a favorable matchup in Sin City after earning their first win last week. Bears rookie head coach Ben Johnson displayed why he was brought to town as former first-overall pick Caleb Williams flourished en route to three touchdown passes. Naturally, Williams possesses incredible arm talent. With dynamic playmakers like Rome Odunze and DJ Moore on hand, this group has enormous potential. Chicago’s offensive line is also improved in 2025. They have allowed only 2.0 sacks per game, which is half of last year’s rate.

1) Cleveland Browns

After three weeks of play, the Cleveland Browns (1-2) find themselves near the bottom of NFL.com’s power rankings at 25th overall. According to BetMGM, Cleveland displays 500-to-1 odds to win the upcoming Super Bowl—the New Orleans Saints (+100000) are the only team with a longer price in that market. However, after defeating the mighty Green Bay Packers last Sunday, the Browns must be taken seriously in every contest from now on. Former-DPOY Myles Garrett leads a ferocious defensive unit. When it comes to total yards allowed, Cleveland is No. 1 in the NFL at just 204.3 YPG.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.