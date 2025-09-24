NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 4 Football

‌



Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, and fall is here. With that, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next January. We’ve got you covered for Week 4!

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: WAS -1.5 (-115) | Total: 45.5

WAS -1.5 (-115) | 45.5 Moneyline: WAS -125 | ATL +108

The Washington Commanders (2-1) will hit the road this Sunday to face the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). Transparently, these sides produced polar-opposite results last week.

Washington is coming off a 41-point performance at home. Reigning-OROY Jayden Daniels (knee) was unable to play, but Marcus Mariota certainly answered the call by churning out 247 all-purpose yards with two scores.

Conversely, Michael Penix and the Falcons were beaten down in their last outing. To reiterate, Atlanta was shut out in a divisional game in which Penix tossed two interceptions while showcasing a 50% completion rate against the Carolina Panthers.

I very much like the Commanders as a short favorite in this sport, regardless of who ends up starting at signal caller. Daniels is still day-to-day, but Mariota offers a comparable skill set and considerable NFL experience. From there, I am willing to lay the 1.5 points on Washington at this juncture. The Falcons appear to be searching for their offensive identity, and with just six starts under his belt, it is challenging to determine exactly what they have in Penix.

The Commanders are still seeking their first road win in 2025, but they did boast a 5-3 away record last year. In that same vein, I expect them to take care of business in ATL.

Best Bet: Commanders -1.5 (-115)

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Spread: LV -1.5 (-104) | Total: 47.5

LV -1.5 (-104) | 47.5 Moneyline: CHI -106 | LV -110

The Chicago Bears (1-2) are riding high after finding their first victory of the year in Week 3. Like many Midwesterners do, Chicago will next migrate to Sin City for a desert showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2). Genuinely, I have been targeting this game for an upset since the Week 4 lines opened.

This contest will present a duel of second-year signal caller Caleb Williams and wily veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Williams is coming off one of his best NFL games to date after tossing four touchdowns and nearly 300 yards. Meanwhile, Smith is the league’s second-leading passer right now, but he has looked inaccurate at times behind Vegas’ porous offensive line; Smith has also been dropped for 12 sacks in three games.

Notably, the Raider O-line has not performed well in 2025. Aside from constant pressure, the ground attack has yet to flourish. Currently, Las Vegas has tallied only 72.3 rushing yards per contest, which is a bottom-three figure in the league. That is obviously not what you want to see from a franchise that just selected tailback Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick last April.

The Raiders’ problems are not exclusive to the offensive side of the ball. On D, Vegas is operating with a softer secondary, allowing 237.0 passing yards per game to this point. Simply, I think Bears wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore will draw favorable matchups this Sunday afternoon.

I love Chicago’s moneyline before the public bets it down to a pick ’em. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the Bears with -106 odds to steal a win at Allegiant Stadium. From there, ESPN Analytics gives Chi-Town a 50.9% chance at victory in this spot.

Best Bet: Bears ML (-106)

NFL Best Bets: Week 4 Top Picks

Commanders -1.5 (-115)

Bears ML (-106)

Week 4 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

