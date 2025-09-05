Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: A Pivotal Game for Super Bowl Aspirants

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: Fantasy and Betting Breakdown for Sunday Night Football

Super Bowl Implications?

When the schedule-makers gave us Bills–Ravens in Week 1 primetime, they didn’t miss. Both teams enter the season with Super Bowl aspirations, and there’s a real chance the AFC representative in February could come from this matchup. Oddsmakers have set one of the highest totals of the week, signaling offensive fireworks on Sunday night. For fantasy managers, that means one thing: start your studs.

Baltimore’s Offensive Outlook

The Ravens’ side is loaded with fantasy plays.

Lamar Jackson is a locked-in QB1 who should thrive against a Bills defense that can be thrown on if you stay patient.

Mark Andrews returns healthy, and with Isaiah Likely sidelined, his target share should be massive.

Zay Flowers is in prime position to attack Buffalo’s secondary, which lacks shutdown corners.

Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins are deeper-league fliers, but the volume should concentrate on Andrews and Flowers.

Baltimore’s run game remains a committee, but the passing attack is stacked enough to support multiple fantasy starters in a high-total game.

Buffalo’s Fantasy Plays

The Bills have fewer obvious stars than Baltimore, but they remain fantasy-friendly.

Josh Allen is matchup-proof and a top-three fantasy quarterback in any setting.

Stefon Diggs (New England Patriots) isn’t there anymore, but the offense has leaned into James Cook as the centerpiece. Cook has evolved from a satellite back into a reliable RB2 with RB1 upside, especially in PPR formats.

Khalil Shakir emerged late last season as a trustworthy WR3 option. He won’t dominate targets, but provides a stable floor in deeper leagues.

Tight end usage is still in flux, but Dalton Kincaid has breakout potential and should be in lineups in a game expected to feature plenty of scoring chances.

Betting the Total

With the Over/Under set near the top of the Week 1 board, sportsbooks are expecting points. Baltimore’s efficiency under Lamar combined with Buffalo’s ability to push pace makes the Over the sharper lean. Bettors know both defenses can be vulnerable: Baltimore’s secondary is still gelling, and Buffalo has holes that can be attacked through the air.

If you’re backing Buffalo, you’re betting on Allen’s ability to keep pace. If you like Baltimore, you’re trusting Lamar and Andrews to expose mismatches all night. Either way, the Over aligns with how these teams want to play.

Fantasy Verdict & Betting Lean

Fantasy: Play everyone. Lamar, Andrews, Flowers, Allen, Cook, Shakir, and Kincaid are all viable starts. This is the game where benches should be cleared if you’ve got pieces on either side.

Betting: With the number set high, some bettors will shy away, but the matchup still points to the Over. Baltimore’s playmakers and Buffalo’s pace should make for one of the week’s highest-scoring games.

Pick: Ravens win outright in a shootout. Play the Over.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.