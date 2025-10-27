Commanders vs Chiefs: Top NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football

Week 8 in the NFL wraps up as the Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football.

Washington, who has dealt with several injuries this season, will be without star quarterback Jayden Daniels due to a hamstring strain. Marcus Mariota will start in his absence.

Here is everything else you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Commanders vs. Chiefs

Date: Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Chiefs -11.5 (-108) | Total: 47.5

Chiefs -11.5 (-108) | 47.5 Moneyline: Commanders (+520), Chiefs (-720)

Prop #1: WAS WR Deebo Samuel OVER 4.5 Rushing Yards (-108)

Samuel will return to the Commanders’ lineup after missing last week with a heel injury.

He has cleared this line in both of Mariota’s starts this season, rushing six times for 27 yards (4.5 YPC).

Kansas City’s defense is allowing the eighth-highest yards per carry this season, creating an opportunity for Samuel to capitalize in his trademark ‘wide back’ role.

Prop #2: KC QB Patrick Mahomes OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+120)

Mahomes has thrown 3+ touchdowns in back-to-back weeks and in three of the last four.

Washington’s defense is allowing the eighth-most passing touchdowns and passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense should continue to benefit from the return of top wideout Rashee Rice, who posted a 7-42-2 receiving line in last week’s season debut.

