ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Most Improved NFL Rosters Based on Free Agency

Key Acquisitions and Returning Players: C Cade Mays, EDGE D.J. Wonnum, OT Larry Borom, RB Isiah Pacheco, CB Rock Ya-Sin, CB Roger McCreary, C Juice Scruggs
ESPN's Take: "The Lions don't have a ton of cap space, but they did extremely well to take high-upside swings in the margins. Pacheco gives them a capable short-yardage, pass-protecting back to relieve Jahmyr Gibbs, and they got that for near the veteran minimum. Mays is a functional starter at center on a great deal. Wonnum can thrive opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and McCreary has starting upside if healthy. This class is filled with great value. I didn't love the left tackle situation, though, as Borom isn't ideally a full-time starter protecting Jared Goff's blind side." - Ben Solak
SportsGrid's Take: The Lions leaned into value, and in an offseason where they didn’t have much financial flexibility, that’s exactly how you stay competitive. Pacheco fits what Detroit wants offensively as a physical, reliable presence behind Jahmyr Gibbs, while Mays and Scruggs give them much-needed stability along the interior. Defensively, adding Wonnum and McCreary provides depth with upside, especially playing alongside established stars. The only real question remains at tackle, but this was a smart, efficient offseason for a team still firmly in its window.