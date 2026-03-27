ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Most Improved NFL Rosters Based on Free Agency

10) Minnesota Vikings

Key Acquisitions and Returning Players: QB Kyler Murray, LB Eric Wilson, CB James Pierre, QB Carson Wentz, OT Ryan Van Demark

ESPN's Take: "The Murray deal is the best signing of the cycle. He gives the Vikings a legitimate starting quarterback at a minimal cost and dramatically improves the position. I didn't love the Wilson extension, though, as betting on continued production from a 30-plus linebacker comes with risk." - Ben Solak

SportsGrid's Take: Landing Murray at that price completely changes the outlook of the Vikings moving forward, giving them stability and upside at the most important position. The rest of the moves are more complementary, but they don’t need to be headline-grabbing. If Murray plays to his potential, the Vikings go from a question mark to a legitimate contender overnight. There's plenty to love about this offseason approach for Minnesota, and we could be looking back on these moves, specifically Murray, wondering how the league let Kevin O'Connell get away with this.

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